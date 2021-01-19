Share on Pinterest Experts say the causes of trypanophobia aren’t known. JEAN-PHILIPPE KSIAZEK/AFP via Getty Images Experts say a fear of needles may keep some people from getting a COVID-19 vaccination.

They say the causes of this fear, known as trypanophobia, aren’t known, but past experiences and brain chemistry may be factors.

Experts say there are therapies and medications that can help. All data and statistics are based on publicly available data at the time of publication. Some information may be out of date. Visit our coronavirus hub and follow our live updates page for the most recent information on the COVID-19 pandemic. The vaccines now available for COVID-19 have been shown to be highly effective and safe. But that doesn’t mean everyone is excited to get the shot. For some people, reluctance to get vaccinated is rooted in distrust of science or the government. For others, however, there’s something far more primal at work: fear of needles. Known as trypanophobia, the fear of needles is a common phobia. A 2018 University of Michigan study published in the Journal of Advanced Nursing found that a majority of children, as well as 20 to 50 percent of adolescents and 20 to 30 percent of young adults, exhibited fear of needles. “The fear of needles and injections tends to manifest differently among different age groups,” Sarah Johnson, RN, the health and wellness ambassador for online elder care provider Family Assets, told Healthline. “For children, the fear is an understandable response to the anticipation of pain and the foreign sensation of something metallic and sharp against the skin.” “In adults, the fear is similar, but some evolutionary psychologists believe that a fear of needles may be, in part, a survival response rooted in a primal and very natural fear of puncture wounds, dating back to human prehistory when any small wound could have spelled infection and potentially death,” she added. The University of Michigan researchers found that avoiding flu shots due to needle fear or phobias was cited by 16 percent of adult patients, 27 percent of hospital employees, 18 percent of workers at long-term care facilities, and 8 percent of healthcare workers at hospitals. “While the whole world celebrates the discovery and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, people with trypanophobia are left to face yet another challenge as they dwell on how they’ll wake up from this pandemic nightmare while carrying a common fear of needles,” Sam Nabil, CEO and lead therapist for Naya Clinics, a national chain of counseling centers, told Healthline.

A fear that is difficult to explain The precise causes of trypanophobia are unknown. One suspected culprit is past traumatic experiences, which could include a bad episode with needles at a young age. Genetics, changes in brain chemistry, low pain tolerance, or other cognitive or temperamental factors could also be at play. Dr. Dawn Richardson, an emergency room physician in New Hampshire, has vast experience both giving and taking shots. Yet she struggles with a lifelong fear of needles that had no apparent trigger. “I have no idea [why], but it has always been there,” she told Healthline. Trypanophobia symptoms can include dizziness, fainting, anxiety, insomnia, panic attacks, high blood pressure, elevated heart rate, or feeling emotionally or physically violent. Avoiding or running away from medical care is common. “I did have a patient last week who left after refusing blood tests,” Richardson recalled. “He really could not do it and it was a barrier to our figuring out what was wrong with him.” “For me it’s a physiological response, vasovagal syndrome, in which my blood pressure drops abruptly after a shot,” she added. “I have low blood pressure to begin with, so that temporary drop right after is enough to make me pass out.” “I can say that passing out is a real deterrent for me. I can’t stand it and avoid it,” she said.

Ways to overcome the fear Counseling can help people with trypanophobia overcome their fear of needles, experts say. Cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) sessions may explore the roots of needle fear and offer coping skills. Exposure therapy is similar but involves a stepped-up process of exposing people to needles in order to overcome their fear. Doctors can prescribe medication to manage anxiety when people are scheduled for a blood test or vaccination. Health professionals can also play a role in reducing trypanophobia. “People with trypanophobia can get their fears under control if they have someone they know in the room to encourage and support them through the experience,” Nabil said. “Desensitizing patients by gradually exposing the needle phobia patient in the doctor’s office is also an excellent opportunity to lessen and address fears.” Health professionals can reduce a person’s anxiety by providing a comfortable space or seat, blanket, or music while administering the vaccine, Nabil added. They can also create a signal system to give people a sense of control during the procedure. “Explaining the steps and giving patients a distraction throughout the process can also help ease their tension,” he said. Richardson, who described her fear of needles as moderate, has developed her own coping methods for what is, for her, an occupational necessity. “I get my fair share of shots, but I know I have to inform the person giving it of my tendency to pass out, so I get to lie down and stay down for a few minutes to prevent that,” she said.