For those living with eczema, the heat of the summer can cause itchy, uncomfortable skin flare-ups.

Medical experts stress that people living with eczema need to be vigilant about managing flares, especially when spending time in the sun on hot, dry days.

For people living with eczema, sunburns can not only further damage the delicate skin barrier, but also cause an acute worsening of inflammation in the skin as the body tries to heal itself from sun-induced injury. The middle of the summer is a time for barbecues, picnics, family reunions, and beachside vacations. For those with chronic skin condition eczema, this season might be marked less by fun in the sun, and instead by itchy, uncomfortable skin flare-ups. Why might people with eczema be particularly prone to flares during the summertime? Eczema is highly variable by person, and a range of factors from geography to environmental changes can play a role in just how it might affect you during the summer. As with any chronic condition, experts stress being vigilant about managing flares, especially if you plan on spending time in the sun on hot, dry days.

Why warm sunny days can trigger eczema flares When we talk about eczema, we’re most commonly referring to atopic dermatitis, defined by inflamed, irritated, and itchy patches of skin that often come with a reddish rash. It can affect a range of ages, from newborns to older adults, age 65 and beyond. It’s found in 1 out of every 10 Americans, according to the American Academy of Dermatology Association. During the summer months, eczema might not be as bad for people who live in more humid climates. This is due to the fact that warmer temperatures and added humidity might actually “provide some much needed moisture to eczema-prone skin,” said Dr. Teo Soleymani, health sciences clinical instructor in dermatologic surgery at UCLA Health. The problem comes in “very hot and dry climates,” he explained. In these areas, “summer can often exacerbate the condition, as the dry heat dehydrates the skin, often causing flares,” Soleymani told Healthline. “Moreover, as summer rolls around and people spend more time outdoors, overexposure to the sun and sunburns are a time-tested validation of summer’s arrival.” He added that “sunburns are terrible for patients with eczema as they not only further damage the delicate skin barrier, but also cause an acute worsening of inflammation in the skin as the body tries to heal itself from sun-induced injury.” Soleymani said that, due to this, eczema flares often occur after sunburns, lasting longer than usual while your skin tries to heal itself. Dr. Annabelle Garcia, a San Antonio, Texas, board certified dermatologist with her own practice, Sonterra Dermatology, explained that eczema is certainly not a problem exclusive to summer. People living with moderate to severe eczema deal with flares “pretty much year-round,” she told Healthline. In the winter months, dry skin can worsen symptoms, while the summer months present “different irritants” like sweating and excessive time out in the sun. “Sunscreen products can be quite irritating to the skin. Usually, patients with eczema tend to suffer year-round due to climate changes, seasonal changes, allergens in the air,” she added. “So, everybody is a bit different in terms of what triggers their eczema. Definitely, the summer can be a difficult time for patients who have this condition.” Garcia said those long days at the beach can pose problems for people living with eczema. Besides irritants in some sunscreens, sand, salt water, and chlorinated pool water can “be quite drying” for the skin. Excessive sweating from hot days sunbathing or performing outdoor activities or sports can also be a trigger. “These are typical things we sometimes don’t think of as common irritants to people with atopic dermatitis,” Garcia said. While the average person’s skin provides some natural defense from those kinds of irritants, Garcia said people with moderate to more severe eczema have a compromised skin barrier, making them more prone to the sun and sand of summer.

Eczema putting a damper on summer “Arsalan K.,” who asked not to be identified by his full name, has pretty much always known a life with eczema. He told Healthline that he first noticed milder symptoms back at the age of 6 that were more “annoying” than “uncomfortable” such as mild redness and itchiness. These flares would generally subside and not impede his daily life. By the time he was around 11 to 12 years old, he noticed the condition “manifesting itself in more uncomfortable ways,” with “redness, discoloration and large patches of puffy, cracked, sometimes bleeding skin.” For Arsalan, tennis and athletics were big parts of his childhood into his young adulthood — he used to be a personal trainer — but noticed that as his eczema symptoms got worse in his late teens into early 20s, he found it affecting his ability to enjoy the activities he loved. When exercising outdoors, he said he had to strategize when he was out in the sun to keep cool so he wasn’t out for too long in warm temperatures and risking a major flare. “I wasn’t able to go out and do that kind of exercise,” said Arsalan, who, along with Garcia, is publicly sharing his story through “The Now Me,” a public awareness campaign from Sanofi and Regeneron. “I would have to do that exercise at very awkward times in the day, which would end up being very inconvenient, just to kind of overcome this issue.” Arsalan said that beyond altering how he socialized and worked out in sunny, exposed spaces, he also had to think about what clothes he was wearing, with certain fabrics irritating his skin more than others. He added that he went from “dealing with it from a physical activity standpoint” to having it affect not just what to wear but “what you do and when you do it and choosing when to go out to eat and being able to hang out with friends. It really permeates into everything.” Arsalan said he empathizes when others he comes into contact with describe how having sensitive, eczema-prone skin can make these summer months challenging. “You have to be super concerned about things like choosing the right clothes, making sure you are wearing a light, breathable fabric, lighter colors that don’t absorb as much of the heat, and trying to find areas of shade,” he added. “You have to almost strategically map out your routes and think ‘OK, if I need to take a break for 20 minutes, it’s not because you are out of breath, but it’s because you’ve been in the sun too long.’ You have to find those strategic points of going indoors for a bit.”