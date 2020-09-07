Share on Pinterest Experts say reducing your exposure to social media as well as daily news are two ways to help cope with stress from the November 3 presidential election. Getty Images

Mental health experts say people are feeling especially stressed about this year’s presidential election.

The feelings of stress are compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic as well as economic pressures.

Stress can cause mental health issues as well as bring on physical ailments.

Some helpful ways to cope include talking to others about your feelings as well as unplugging from social media and the news.

In a little more than 8 weeks, Robert Moorehead may celebrate.

Or he may be packing to leave the United States.

It depends on who his fellow citizens decide should be president the next 4 years.

“Lately it’s been a general feeling of anxiety,” Moorehead, an associate professor of sociology at the College of DuPage in Illinois, told Healthline. “What if [President Trump] wins? I feel like I can’t even begin to think about it. It’ll freak me out.”

“Do we move to Canada?,” added Moorehead, who has previously lived overseas while teaching in Japan and said he’s been having election-related nightmares. “Back to Japan? Our kids aren’t little anymore… and I’m sort of saving toward a pension. If we leave, what will we live on when we can’t work anymore?”

Moorehead isn’t alone, and it’s not just his side of the political ledger that is feeling stressed over the November 3 election.

Compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic, racial unrest, natural disasters, and a struggling economy, this election year is like none in recent memory as Americans try coping with problems many of them have never faced.

Choosing Therapy, a professional counseling service, recently published an article saying more than half of adults in the United States feel elections are “somewhat” or “very significant” sources of stress.

And that stress can manifest into poor health, according to Eric Patterson, LPC, a licensed therapist who authored the article.

“Any level of stress and anxiety can affect someone’s mental and physical health, but because this election feels so significant, the stress is higher,” Patterson told Healthline.

“More stress results in more severe impacts on the individual.”

And it’s not just one side or one polarizing candidate, Patterson said.

This year each side sees the other as more of an enemy than most other elections.

“People from all points on the political spectrum feel that this is a different election because they see the ‘other side’ as an existential threat to their way of life, their freedoms, and the very foundations of the country,” Patterson said.

“Extremism, on both sides, may represent a small proportion of people, but it makes those in the middle feel worried about how others will react come November,” he added.

“Will there be violence, anger, protests, and roving groups in the streets, or will peace and calm prevail?”