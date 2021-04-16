Share on Pinterest Some people report that cloth face masks can make them feel claustrophobic or short of breath. Westend61/Getty Images

Researchers say cloth face masks can make exercising more difficult because they can affect breathing.

Experts say you should focus on the length of your exercise routine rather than its intensity.

They add that people exercising should still wear a mask for safety.

They recommend choosing a face covering that fits well and is breathable.

All data and statistics are based on publicly available data at the time of publication. Some information may be out of date. Visit our coronavirus hub and follow our live updates page for the most recent information on the COVID-19 pandemic.

If exercising just doesn’t feel the same since the pandemic started, it could be because of your cloth face mask.

That’s according to a new study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine.

Researchers found wearing a cloth face mask while running vigorously on a treadmill was associated with a 14 percent decrease in exercise time and a 29 percent decrease in VO2 max, or the maximum amount of oxygen the body uses during exercise.

Participants self-reported feeling increasingly short of breath and claustrophobic at higher exercise intensities while wearing a cloth face mask.

The core recommendation from the study authors is that coaches, trainers, and athletes should consider modifying the frequency, intensity, time, and type of exercise when wearing a cloth face mask.