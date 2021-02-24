Share on Pinterest Supersites for COVID-19 vaccinations are opening in various locations across the country. Jon Cherry/Getty Images As vaccine distribution expands, more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are now available at pharmacies, community health centers, and newly opened supersites.

Experts say the process for signing up for an appointment is similar in each of these locations.

They urge the public to check a location’s website to make sure there are no closures or delays before heading to your appointment. All data and statistics are based on publicly available data at the time of publication. Some information may be out of date. Visit our coronavirus hub and follow our live updates page for the most recent information on the COVID-19 pandemic. With supersites, pharmacies, and community health centers now providing COVID-19 vaccinations, you may be trying to figure out whether you’re eligible, and if you are, how to navigate the process. Reports of long lines, vaccine shortages, and crashed websites may make landing an appointment seem like a huge hurdle. To help inform you along the way, Healthline asked experts how to navigate the process of getting an appointment at a vaccine supersite, a local pharmacy, or a community health center. The experts also discussed what you can expect when you get there.

Scheduling at a supersite Winter storms caused delivery delays of vaccines nationwide last week and forced site closures and delays of vaccination efforts. Dr. Anthony Fauci , the nation’s top infectious disease expert, said the delays should be resolved soon. All of this is a good reminder to check the website and social media of vaccine facilities for updates on closures or delays. CIC Health runs three mass vaccination sites at Gillette Stadium, Fenway Park, and Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center in Massachusetts. Company officials gave Healthline a rundown of their process. Rodrigo Martinez, chief marketing and experience officer for CIC Health, said his company will have administered close to 100,000 vaccinations by the end of this week. The first step, he told Healthline, is always to determine whether you’re eligible in the state where you live. To be vaccinated in Massachusetts you must live, work, or be a student in the state as well as be eligible according to rollout guidelines. Right now, Massachusetts is administering the vaccine to phase 1 and 2 groups, which includes people 65 and older, people with two certain medical conditions, healthcare workers, and first responders. When you’re eligible, you can schedule an appointment through either Mass.gov or cic.health.com. Every Thursday, new appointments are released for the following week, Martinez said. “Every Thursday thousands of people go to the site, and they check and they see [when] appointments are available for next week,” he said. “Once they make an appointment, then we send them a very detailed email explaining how we’re going to welcome them, everything from what to expect, where to park, what time to get there, what clothes to wear to make sure that your shoulder is easily accessible.” You’re asked to come 5 to 10 minutes before your appointment but not any sooner. “There’s no need because we’ve calculated the flow, so that we don’t have [lines],” Martinez said. You’ll be observed 15 to 30 minutes following your COVID-19 vaccination, per requirements from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). During that time, Martinez said, people are encouraged to schedule their second dose. “More than 90 percent of the people that are here with us have their second appointment booked by the time they leave,” he said. When people who’ve been vaccinated leave, they’ll receive a reminder about the second appointment. “The experience starts on our website because that’s where we have all the information and it finishes on social media. Meaning, when they come to our site we have a special place where they can go into the stadium and they can take a selfie. We give them a button that says that they got vaccinated here,” Martinez said. “That’s to encourage them to communicate through their social media networks that they had a great experience, that it’s important to get vaccinated,” he said. Martinez said there’s usually a constant flow of people. He said they vaccinated close to 4,000 people a day last week at Gillette Stadium. That number was increased to 6,000 on Monday, Feb. 22. “Every time we scale we learn more things,” he said. “Our goal is to give as many people as possible the vaccination safely, efficiently, and also have a good experience.” Although Massachusetts has administered more than 1 million doses statewide, the rollout hasn’t been without hiccups. On Feb. 18, as 1 million new people were eligible for vaccinations, the website that the state of Massachusetts uses for scheduling experienced major technical issues and delays. This further supports the fact that patience is required no matter where you’re scheduling your vaccination.

Getting vaccinated at a pharmacy White House officials announced earlier this month that people who are eligible for the vaccine will have the opportunity to get vaccinated at select pharmacies across the country through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program for COVID-19 Vaccination. It’s a public-private partnership with 21 national pharmacy partners and networks of independent pharmacies representing more than 40,000 pharmacy locations nationwide. Walgreens, CVS, and Walmart are among the pharmacies on the list. Pharmacy partners will eventually provide COVID-19 vaccines in every state or territory where they have retail or long-term care pharmacy locations, Kate Grusich, a CDC public affairs specialist, told Healthline earlier this month. “Federal pharmacy partners will follow guidance from their jurisdictions on which populations are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination and will screen individuals prior to vaccination to ensure their retail locations are following the jurisdiction’s vaccination plan,” Grusich said. Dr. Kevin Ban, the chief medical officer at Walgreens, also told Healthline that the first step is to check your state’s COVID-19 website to find out who can get a vaccination. If you are eligible, locate a Walgreens via the CDC location link or your pharmacy website and register for your vaccination appointment. Remember to schedule two appointments if you are able to do so, since both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two doses. “We really want to confirm those second appointments,” Ban said. If you’ve had a flu vaccine at a pharmacy before, the COVID-19 vaccination process will be familiar. Walgreens pharmacists will be asking for proof of eligibility, such as a driver license, and if you’re in a certain age group. Ban suggested that anyone with an underlying medical condition reach out to their doctor for a note of documentation. It will be good to have on hand when you go to the pharmacy, although it’s not necessarily a requirement since a lot will be based on trust. “Age is easy to verify,” he said. “Other things may be more of a challenge.” After you receive your shot, you’ll wait 15 minutes for observation and leave with your vaccination card filled out and an appointment for your second dose. This sounds straightforward, but Ban warns that the early days of the pharmacy program could involve waiting — so be prepared for that. “People confuse eligibility with availability,” he said. “What will solve that is simple: availability.” Waiting for a slot may be a part of the process no matter where you go. CVS website lists states that are currently administering vaccines and states that are not. The sites will also tell you which locations in participating states are “fully booked,” which is the situation in many states. “We’ll add more [appointments] as they become available,” online messaging reads. “Please check back later.”