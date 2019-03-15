Share on Pinterest Researchers say starting a fitness routine after 40 is as beneficial as being active from adolescence through adulthood. Getty Images

It’s never too late to get in shape and reap the health benefits of physical fitness.

So says a new study published in the journal JAMA Network Open.

In fact, increasing physical activity later in life results in the same risk reduction of cancer, cardiovascular disease, and all-cause mortality as being active from adolescence through adulthood, the study’s researchers said.

Optimal risk reduction for both younger and older participants was seen when engaging in a weekly total of 150 minutes of moderate activity, such as gardening or housework, or 75 minutes of vigorous activity, such as fast-paced walking, running, swimming, or aerobics, said Pedro F. Saint-Maurice, PhD, a study author and postdoctoral fellow at the Metabolic Epidemiology Branch Division of Cancer Epidemiology and Genetics at the National Cancer Institute.

Getting active later in life can also provide additional benefits outside the study’s findings.

According to University of Maryland School of Nursing professor Barbara Resnick, PhD, RN, CRNP, FAAN, FAANP, and past president of the American Geriatrics Society, there’s a lot to gain psychologically speaking.

Resnick told Healthline that while benefits vary on an individual basis, general benefits include “an overall sense of well-being and psychologically feeling better” with less depression and more energy.

Older populations can also benefit from “improved balance and fall prevention” and “improved strength and function,” said Resnick.

However, for those over 40 returning to or starting a fitness routine, there are some key factors to consider.