Share on Pinterest Experts say remembering your goals and avoiding situations where you might drink are two ways to accomplish a “Dry January.” Warren Goldswain/Getty Images

Experts say a “Dry January” resolution may be more difficult to achieve this year due to COVID-19 limitations.

The lack of social interaction, stress of the pandemic, and fewer health services are some factors that could make it harder.

It might be easier for some people to try a shorter goal rather than a whole month.

Experts recommend other strategies such as avoiding situations where you might be tempted to drink and remembering that cravings are only temporary feelings.

After a year like 2020, having a “Dry January” may be more challenging than ever before.

Abstaining from alcohol and drugs for a month is usually a popular New Year’s resolution, thus the term “Dry January.”

Starting a new year is a natural time for renewal, especially after pushing the limits of consumption over the holidays.

However, this year may be more difficult to achieve such goals due to COVID-19 and its accompanying isolation and economic difficulties, as well as the typical winter letdown coming from shorter days and colder weather.

“Statistics show that overdose deaths were higher this year than any previous year and alcohol drinking has increased,” Dr. Joseph R. Volpicelli, executive director of Institute of Addiction Medicine in Pennsylvania, told Healthline.

Volpicelli said that in one recent survey, a third of participants reported unhealthy binge drinking — 5 or more drinks in one sitting for men and 4 or more drinks for women.

“There are several reasons why this has been a tough year,” he said. “The emotional and economic stress of the COVID pandemic has led to increases in anxiety and depression, which has led some people to find relief in drugs or drinking.”

“The increased social isolation has taken away a vital buffer to cope with increased craving, and for those fortunate enough to be able to work from home, there have been fewer social constraints on drug use,” he explained.

“As we begin the new year, many people have become more comfortable with increased drinking levels and may not realize drinking has become a problem,” he added.