Social bubbles offer an opportunity to socialize in close proximity with a small group of people.

Keeping your social bubble to 10 or fewer can help reduce exposure to COVID-19.

Outdoor activities are a great way to engage with your social bubble.

Summertime screams spending time with family and friends at celebrations inside and out.

But with the pandemic still underway, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that the more people you interact with at a gathering and the longer that interaction lasts, the higher the potential risk of getting COVID-19.

You can still get your social fix, though. One way people are safely interacting with others is by embracing social bubbles or social pods.

However, a social bubble is not something you want to enter into lightly, says pediatrician Dr. Harvey Karp of Happiest Baby.

“In order to make your play pod as safe as possible, it’s important that you put some boundaries in place. First, the more people who are in your pod, the greater your COVID exposure risk. Pick one other family, maybe two, to invite into your pod. Ideally, keep your overall pod size to 10 people or fewer,” Karp told Healthline.

As you create your social bubble, he says to have an open discussion with your potential pod members. Ask them questions like the following:

Are you interacting with other outside family members or friends?

Are you venturing on outings that may boost your exposure risk?

Have you sent children back to daycare?

When you are out, are you wearing masks?

“These are all answers that you’ll want to have before entering a social bubble. If your toddler’s bestie is also doing playdates with her next-door neighbor and her cousins, then you probably won’t want to invite her family into your bubble. By welcoming her into your pod, you’re also welcoming her germs, as well as germs from her other playmates, plus germs from anyone those playmates interact with,” Karp said.

Keep your circle small if you or anyone in your family is at an increased risk for COVID-19 due to age, asthma, or other medical conditions.

If you’re worried about offending or hurting feelings of those not included in your bubble, don’t share your whereabouts, activities, or gatherings you participate in on social media, says etiquette expert Elaine Swann.

“This will also cut down on scrutinizing from others about their opinion of social distancing,” Swann told Healthline.

For friends and family who inevitably learn that they are not included in your pod, she suggests being straightforward and honest by explaining that at this time, it’s important to keep each other safe by following guidelines.

“Also, let them know this is temporary. You can say, ‘We are definitely going to see each other again, but right now we have to take precautions,’ ” said Swann.

Once your social bubble is established and you’re ready to interact, the following ideas can help bring some summer fun to your pod.