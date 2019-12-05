Share on Pinterest Washing your hands regularly can help prevent the spread of bacteria this holiday season. Getty Images Holidays mean the arrival of friends and family. But a new study finds that dangerous bacteria can be widely spread at home.

Here’s what you can do to protect yourself. The holiday season is in full swing — and for many people, that means travel, visitors, and a break from regular routines. Spending time with your loved ones can have many potential benefits for your well-being. But it can also expose you to viruses and bacteria that they might be carrying. Once those pathogens are introduced to your home, they can spread from one household member to another. According to new research published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases, some pathogens may even be transmitted through contaminated household surfaces.

Dangerous bacteria in the home When the authors of the new study tracked the household transmission of Staphylococcus aureus (S. aureus), they found that nearly three-quarters of people tested positive for at least one strain of the staph bacteria over the course of a year. Nearly half of people were carrying methicillin-resistant S. aureus (MRSA), a type of staph that’s resistant to many antibiotics. The authors of the study also found that S. aureus was present on household surfaces in 91 percent of homes. MRSA, in particular, was found on surfaces in 69 percent of homes. “The household environment plays a key role in the transmission of MRSA in the community setting,” Dr. Stephanie A. Fritz, associate professor of pediatrics in the division of pediatric infectious diseases at Washington University, said in a press release. “This suggests that aggressive attempts to rid MRSA from household surfaces may significantly lower the number of MRSA infectious we’re seeing now,” she added. S. aureus is present on many people’s skin and usually doesn’t cause serious problems. But if these bacteria enter the body, they can cause potentially life threatening infections.

Tracking bacteria in homes To conduct their investigation, the authors of the new study investigated the homes of 150 children who had been treated for MRSA infections in metropolitan St. Louis, Missouri, between 2012 and 2015. They visited each child’s home five times over the course of a year. During each home visit, they collected swab samples from the children and other members of their households, including a total of 692 people, plus 154 cats and dogs. They also swabbed household surfaces, such as door handles, sink faucets, countertops, bed sheets, bath towels, light switches, telephones, and television and videogame controllers. They found 3,819 samples of S. aureus bacteria in total. Using molecular analysis, they identified the specific strain of each sample and tracked its transmission throughout the home. “By parsing it out, we were able to determine different risk factors for how the staph germ gets into the house and then, once there, how it is spread,” Fitz said. They found that roughly half of the people who tested positive for S. aureus picked the bacteria up from someone or something else in their home.

The importance of handwashing To identify factors that might promote or limit the spread of staph bacteria, Fitz’s team asked participants to complete a questionnaire about their hygiene and personal habits. They found that people who washed their hands frequently with soap or hand sanitizer were less likely than others to bring staph into their homes. Showering instead of bathing, brushing teeth at least twice a day, and using antibacterial liquid hand soap also appeared to have protective effects. Household transmission of staph bacteria was more common in rented and crowded homes, messy homes, and homes where people shared bedrooms, beds, towels, or hygiene items.