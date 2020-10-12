Share on Pinterest When high school senior Kelly Danielpour saw her peers with vaccine-hesitant parents were turning to Reddit with questions about how they could get immunized, she launched an organization to help provide clear answers. Photo courtesy of Kelly Danielpour Vaccine support is down 10 percent in the United States.

Teenagers of parents who are vaccine hesitant are seeking ways to get vaccinated on their own.

High school senior Kelly Danielpour created VaxTeen, a resource to help inform her peers about the options they have to make their own health choices. A Gallup poll from January found that support for vaccinations has dropped 10 percent in the United States. It’s a dip that contributed to the World Health Organization (WHO) listing vaccine hesitancy as one of the top 10 global health threats in 2019. In fact, the growing number of people who are anti-vaccine has contributed to the resurgence in vaccine-preventable diseases, such as measles, that we’ve seen in recent years. Concerned about their well-being, some teens of parents who are anti-vaccine have begun seeking information about the options that are available to them should they decide to get vaccinated on their own. When teenager Kelly Danielpour realized some of her fellow peers were having trouble accessing reliable information on this topic, she set out to help by creating a resource teens could trust.

Founding VaxTeen Danielpour launched VaxTeen, a website that aims to answer questions from teens seeking advice about vaccines, what rights they have to make decisions about their health as a teen, and which vaccines they should have at their age. “I found hundreds of these posts on Reddit,” Danielpour said. “Every few days, I can still find at least one new one.” Dr. Alix Casler from Orlando Health Physician Associates told Healthline that this type of situation is more common than most parents might realize. “Traditionally, we think about young people making bad decisions contrary to parent’s wishes,” she said. “But I think probably just as often, adolescents are pretty wise and maybe better equipped to interpret information, just because they’re so used to vetting their online sources and sifting through what is credible or not credible.” This is why Danielpour says she created VaxTeen, because she not only wanted to give her peers a resource that provided the information they were looking for, but present it in a way that was easy to understand. The problem was that compiling that information wasn’t exactly easy. Every state has different laws on the choices minors can make regarding their own healthcare. Before Danielpour created VaxTeen, she said there wasn’t a single resource that spelled out all the options teenagers might have. “I have read the Title X laws so many times,” she said. “And I was really drilling into this, pulling up as many resources as I could because no one wanted to give a definitive answer.” She scoured state laws, bookmarked countless pages from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and worked to provide her VaxTeen readers with as many avenues as possible for taking their health into their own hands. “I did not put anything on the website that I didn’t think would hold up. And that was really the accountability of pulling directly from the laws and text of the laws,” Danielpour explained. “I didn’t want to include anything that a person reading couldn’t take to their doctor and have accepted as proof of their maturity, and legal right, to make this decision on their own,” she said.

From pre-teen to public health advocate Now a high school senior, Kelly Danielpour told Healthline that she started volunteering with hospitals in middle school. “My dad is a doctor,” she explained. “So I grew up very surrounded by medicine.” She said that having a parent in the medical field made her very aware of the inequality in healthcare. “I decided early on that policy was an area I could make a difference in,” she said. Danielpour’s mother is from London, and she herself has dual citizenship, so she’s grown up witnessing firsthand the difference between the U.S. healthcare system and a universal healthcare system. “The U.S. really is alone in failing to provide access to healthcare for everyone. Having half my family with access to the National Health Service (NHS) has made it obvious the U.S. is incredibly terrible in terms of how our system is run,” she said. Over the years, Kelly has volunteered with a number of organizations, becoming an official partner for the Stronger campaign and the Meningitis B Action Project. She’s also worked alongside the California Health Department and Dr. Art Caplan on legislation and advocacy efforts. It was in doing that work that Danielpour began to see vaccinations as a preemptive way to keep kids and teenagers from developing health issues they may not be able to get care for later on. She said this was when she started to realize how little teen voices were heard when it came to managing their own health. “I was very interested in public health and healthcare equality,” she said. “And I started to see that even beyond other healthcare access issues, the mindset of teenagers wasn’t always acknowledged.” After stumbling upon an article about teens going to Reddit in search of information about how to get vaccinated on their own, she got to work.