New regulations cut down on flavored e-cigs. Share on Pinterest The FDA wants to keep teens from using e-cigarettes. Getty Images In a new flavored tobacco crackdown, the FDA is putting the e-cigarette industry on notice. Yesterday, the Food and Drug Administration announced the release of their draft compliance policy — a regulatory proposal for certain tobacco products, including e-cigarettes (which the FDA refers to as “electronic nicotine delivery systems,” or ENDS) and flavored cigars. It’s the latest step in implementing the FDA’s original comprehensive tobacco plan announced in July 2017. Flavored tobacco products and youth access to e-cigarettes are in its crosshairs. “Under the proposed policy announced today, we’re putting all manufacturers and retailers on notice: you may be subject to FDA enforcement for selling certain flavored ENDS products without authorization. We’ll prioritize enforcement to prevent the access and appeal of these products to kids,” said FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb, in an accompanying press statement .

The new regulations In November 2018, the agency proposed regulations to help curb youth access to e-cigarettes. The compliance policy gives a sense of how those regulations would be implemented and enforced. Those policies include: Limiting the sale of flavored e-cigarettes in brick-and-mortar locations to age-restricted retailers, such as smoke shops, or within areas of stores that can only be accessed by individuals 18 or older.

Increasing regulation of e-cigarette products sold online through “heightened age verification processes.”

Prioritizing enforcement of the sale of flavored tobacco products and e-cigarettes aimed at minors. The agency has already warned companies with products or marketing that resembles “kid-friendly” foods and products. “Evidence shows that youth are especially attracted to flavored e-cigarette products, and that minors are able to access these products from both brick-and-mortar retailers, as well as online, despite federal restrictions on sales to anyone under 18,” Gottlieb said. However, there are some obvious omissions from the flavor crackdown. Mint, menthol, and tobacco-flavored products won’t be subject to the same strict regulations as other flavors. These products will remain available at retailers where other flavored tobacco products in the future likely will not. According to Gottlieb, mint and menthol flavors are more frequently used by adults than minors. They also may still have a beneficial role to play for adult smokers in kicking the habit. Keeping these products available, while limiting the availability of other flavors, he said, represents a “careful balancing of public health considerations.” The FDA has also moved up the deadline for manufacturers of flavored e-cigarettes to submit premarket applications by one year. The makers of these products now have until Aug. 8, 2021, to demonstrate that their products meet public health standards. Under the current premarket approval process, e-cigarette products on the market before August 2016 have largely been able to remain on the market while manufacturers apply for FDA authorization.