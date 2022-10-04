Share on Pinterest Researchers say a so-called “love hormone” in our body may have heart-healing properties. Anfisa & Friends/Stocksy

Researchers say the neurohormone oxytocin, also known as the “love hormone,” may be capable of healing damaged heart muscles.

The researchers used zebrafish, well known for their ability to reproduce organs, in their study to look at oxytocin’s healing potential.

Experts note that more study is needed as there can be side effects in using oxytocin as a healing agent.

Oxytocin is a neurohormone called the “love hormone” because it promotes social bonds and generates pleasurable feelings.

It also regulates lactation, uterine contractions, the movement of sperm, and testosterone production.

Now, a new study suggests that the hormone might someday help regenerate damaged heart muscles.

The researchers said that previous research has concluded that the epicardium , a membrane found in the layers of the heart, can partially regenerate injured heart cells. In mammals, however, this process doesn’t work independently but might if cells are reprogrammed.

Researchers noted that zebrafish produced oxytocin after their hearts were injured by extreme cold, leading to a response that promotes heart regeneration.

“The heart possesses a population of cells, called epicardial cells, that reside in its outer layers,” said Aitor Aguirre, Ph.D., one of the authors of the study and an assistant professor of biomedical engineering at the Institute for Quantitative Health Science and Engineering at Michigan State University.

“After a massive cardiac injury, such as a heart attack, epicardial cells become epicardial stem cells and can then regenerate muscle, blood vessels, and other cardiac tissues, but their numbers are far too small for any long-lasting impact,” he told Healthline.

“What we have found in this study is that oxytocin induces the formation of these stem cells and promotes their expansion, increasing their efficiency in heart regeneration,” Aguirre added. “It is interesting because this demonstrates that the brain controls some regeneration, so there could be factors in addition to the oxytocin that promotes regeneration.”

He noted that “the most common role of oxytocin relates to bonding and pleasure, which suggests that being in a caring and loving environment might promote heart healing. You could say that the love hormone fixes broken hearts.”