This funding shortfall will impact all Americans, but some groups will be affected more than others.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle continue to work on finding a COVID-19 funding proposal that will satisfy both parties. But as of now, there’s no sign that this will happen any time soon.

Democrats stripped $15.6 billion in COVID-relief funding from a government bill earlier this month after they were unable to reach an agreement with Republicans on how to offset this new spending.

Last week, the Biden administration said unless Congress allocates additional funding, the administration has no more money to pay for COVID-19 testing, treatment, and vaccines.

White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients said in a Mar. 23 press briefing that the administration has enough vaccine supply to give a fourth dose to the most vulnerable Americans, including older adults and immunocompromised people.

But without more funding, the administration can’t purchase booster doses for other Americans, should one be needed later this year.

Likewise, if a variant-specific vaccine becomes necessary, the administration would need additional funding from Congress to buy enough doses — which could mean three doses each — for all Americans.

The existing supply of COVID-19 doses remains free to all Americans.

But the federal government was paying doctors, nurses, pharmacists, labs, and other healthcare providers to vaccinate people. This funding is set to end on Apr. 5.

After that, doctors’ offices, pharmacies, and other clinics may choose to absorb the cost of administering the vaccines. Or they may try to bill the cost to a person’s health insurance plan.

People with insurance may pay nothing, a small copayment or the full cost of administering the vaccine, depending on their plan.

The hardest hit will be uninsured people. Clinics set up to vaccinate Americans without insurance relied on federal funding to cover their costs. This includes outreach clinics to underserved communities.

Going forward, if Congress doesn’t allocate funding for additional vaccine doses beyond the existing supply, the COVID-19 vaccines would be available the same way most prescription medications.

Health insurers might cover all or part of the cost. People would pay different amounts, depending on their insurance.

Uninsured people would have to pay full price unless they could get vaccinated for free at a community health clinic.

Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said last week in an interview with Yahoo Finance that the company is “getting ready for a private market situation” such as this.

In this case, vaccine manufacturers would charge for the vaccines, which would be available through pharmacies, doctors’ offices, and other clinics.

However, with COVID-19 vaccines available for free, almost 20 percent of Americans eligible have not received even a single dose, according to CDC data.

Charging for the vaccines could deter more people from getting vaccinated or boosted.

“Studies over two decades have shown that if you make people pay more for something, they’ll buy less of it,” said Dr. A. Mark Fendrick, director of the University of Michigan’s Center for Value-Based Insurance Design (V-BID) in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

“And the people who are most substantially impacted are those with chronic medical conditions, people who are financially insecure, and black and brown communities,” he added.

Offsetting the costs of medical care such as vaccines can increase use, especially among more cost-conscious groups.

One of the studies that Fendrick coauthored showed that when you reduced out-of-pocket costs, financially vulnerable people increased their use of preventive care services.