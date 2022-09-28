Share on Pinterest Experts say young adults were among the groups most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Ivan Gener/Stocksy

Researchers measured personality traits across the United States before and during the COVID-19 pandemic.

They said young adults and Hispanic/Latino participants were especially affected in areas such as conscientiousness and extraversion.

It’s unknown whether these personality changes will be permanent.

The COVID-19 pandemic affected everyone in different ways.

According to a new study published in the scientific journal PLOS ONE, it may have even changed your personality.

In their study, researchers used what’s called the five-factor model (FFM)— sometimes called the “big five” — of personality traits.

Dr. Timothy Sullivan, the chair of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Staten Island University Hospital, part of Northwell Health in New York, told Healthline that the FFM is the most frequently used model for assessing personality.

“There exists a significant body of research validating its reliability,” said Sullivan.

The FFM describes personality as a collection of ratings (from high to low) across five different dimensions:

Neuroticism : a tendency to feel negative emotions and stress

: a tendency to feel negative emotions and stress Extraversion : a tendency to be energetic and outgoing

: a tendency to be energetic and outgoing Openness (to experience): a tendency to be curious and creative

(to experience): a tendency to be curious and creative Agreeableness : a tendency to be trusting and compassionate

: a tendency to be trusting and compassionate Conscientiousness: a tendency to be organized and goal-driven

Experts say our personalities, measured across these traits, are generally pretty stable. Your score in any one of these dimensions can change over time, but for most people it happens at a glacial pace, often moving little over a period of decades.

When someone’s personality changes rapidly, it’s usually in response to a traumatic event of personal significance. Previous research has shown that personality traits don’t tend to change in response to things such as natural disasters.

That’s what makes this study so interesting.

Across the United States, more than 7,000 adults had their personalities measured during three time periods:

Pre-pandemic: May 2014 through February 2020

Acute phase: March 2020 through December 2020

Adaptation phase: January 2021 through February 2022

As the COVID-19 pandemic wore on into the adaptation phase, researchers reported, some people experienced more than a decade’s worth of personality change.

In particular, adults under the age of 30 experienced a substantial drop in conscientiousness as a group, whereas adults over the age of 65 became less neurotic compared to before their pre-pandemic baseline. Hispanic/Latino participants also experienced an especially large drop in extraversion.

The researchers also reported slight overall declines in extraversion, openness, agreeableness, and conscientiousness during the pandemic.

What effects might these personality changes have on your health? And what can be done about it?