Researchers say a child whose mother took acetaminophen while pregnant may have a higher risk of sleep difficulties and attention issues

Researchers say their study is important because acetaminophen, sold under the brand name Tylenol, is a common medication prescribed during pregnancy.

Experts, however, said there are times when a medication such as acetaminophen is necessary during pregnancy such as when the mother has a fever.

The use of acetaminophen during pregnancy may be associated with neurobehavioral problems in offspring.

A study published today in PLOS One reports that children who had been exposed to acetaminophen in utero experienced sleep issues and attention problems at age 3.

“These findings corroborate previous studies reporting associations between prenatal exposure to acetaminophen and attention problems in offspring and also show an association with sleep problems at age 3 years. Because use of acetaminophen during pregnancy is common, these results are of public health concern and suggest caution in the use of medications containing acetaminophen during pregnancy,” the study authors wrote.

In undertaking their study, the researchers used data from 2,423 mother-child pairs in Pennsylvania. The mothers reported any medications used with 41% reporting that they had used acetaminophen during pregnancy. The women were also asked to report their prenatal stress.

The most common reason for taking the acetaminophen, which is sold under the brand name Tylenol, during pregnancy was headache or migraine, followed by allergies or a cold.

Behavioral problems in children were measured using syndrome scale scores from the Child Behavior Checklist. These included sleep difficulties and attention problems.

Researchers reported that the children who had been exposed to acetaminophen in the womb scored higher on these scales than their peers.

“The fact that neurological dysfunction underlies both sleep and attentional issues in children suggests that an important mechanism of influence may be the impact of acetaminophen on prenatal neurology, which may impact the regulation of attention and sleep in the preschool period,” the authors wrote.

“On this note, acetaminophen has been found to be associated with reduced brain connectivity of the amygdala, a part of the brain responsible for self-regulation,” they added.