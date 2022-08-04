Share on Pinterest Experts say social isolation can affect both heart and brain health. Westend61/Getty Images

A new study reports that social isolation can increase a person’s risk of heart attack and stroke.

Another new study concludes that loneliness can lead to cognitive decline.

Experts say older adults can lower their risks by being socially active, eating a healthy diet, and exercising regularly.

They also encourage family members to stay involved with older relatives to prevent them from becoming socially isolated.

Older adults who are lonely, socially isolated, or do not participate in engaging activities are at risk for heart attack, stroke, and Alzheimer’s disease, according to a pair of studies released this week.

The first study , published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, found that social isolation and loneliness might increase the risk of either heart attack, stroke, or death. The data showed that being socially disconnected can increase the risk of heart attack by 29 percent and stroke by 32 percent.

The researchers defined social isolation as having infrequent in-person contact and social relationships with different groups, such as friends, colleagues, family, and members of community groups, such as religious organizations.

People with three or fewer social contacts per month could have a 40 percent increased risk of recurrent heart attack or stroke, the researchers reported.

They noted that the risk of social isolation increases with age due to widowhood, retirement, and friends and family passing away. Social isolation affects nearly one-fourth of adults over 65 and estimates indicate that between 33 and 47 percent of older adults are lonely.

However, social isolation and loneliness are not limited to older adults. Generation Z, young adults between 18 and 22, is characterized as the loneliest generation. This might be because they engage in less meaningful in-person activities and use social media more than other generations.

The COVID-29 pandemic also increased social isolation in several groups, including people between 18 and 25, older adults, women, and low-income individuals.

The new study found that:

Social isolation and loneliness are common but are under-recognized as contributing to cardiovascular and brain health.

The lack of social connection is associated with an increased risk of premature death from all causes, especially among men.

People who experience social isolation or loneliness are more likely to experience chronic stress and depression. Depression can also lead to social isolation.

Social isolation in childhood is associated with obesity, high blood pressure, and increased blood glucose levels.

The researchers reported that people with a higher risk of social isolation and loneliness include:

Those in underrepresented racial and ethnic groups

People who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ)

People with physical disabilities, including vision and hearing impairments

People living in rural areas and areas with limited resources

People with limited access to technology and the internet

Recent immigrants

Those incarcerated

The second study, published in the online issue of Neurology, the American Academy of Neurology’s medical journal, looked at why some people with amyloid plaques in their brains associated with Alzheimer’s disease show no sign of the disease.

In contrast, others with similar plaques have memory and cognitive issues.

The researchers hypothesized that genetic and life factors can create a cognitive reserve that helps protect the brain. Participating in clubs, religious groups, sports, artistic activities, and education before age 26 may affect the brain’s cognitive reserve. Continuing to learn throughout life could also protect the brain from dementia.

“Although cognitive decline can’t be cured, it may be prevented by implementing activities, which are beneficial to build new neural pathways and connections in the brain, helping to keep the mind sharp and putting it to work,” Dr. Sameea Husain–Wilson, director of movement disorder neurology at Baptist Health’s Marcus Neuroscience Institute in Florida, told Healthline. “Good choices include puzzles Sudoku, games, music, card games, reading, playing instruments, or practicing hobbies in which the mind must think outside everyday tasks.”

The recent study involved 1,184 participants who were born in 1946 in the United Kingdom. Each participant took two cognitive tests – one at 8 years of age and again at 69 years old.

The researchers found that higher childhood cognitive skills, a higher cognitive reserve index, and higher reading ability were all associated with higher scores on the cognitive test taken at 69 years.

Other findings included: