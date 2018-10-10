Experts say people can face serious side effects if they abruptly stop taking their antidepressant medications.

What happens if you suddenly stop taking your antidepressant medication?

NBC’s hit television series “This Is Us” is tackling that issue and the serious side effects that go along with antidepressant withdrawal.

The new season finds the Pearson family coping with news that Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby (Chris Sullivan) have decided to attempt having a family with fertility assistance.

Doctors are not giving the couple great odds of success.

In fact, when Kate and Toby meet with a fertility doctor, she refuses to work with them, citing health concerns because of Kate’s obesity.

However, the doctor later agrees to take on their case, still cautioning them that they have a 90 percent chance of failure.

In her warnings to Kate and Toby, the doctor acknowledges that Toby’s long-term use of antidepressants is a concern, much like Kate’s weight issues.

Antidepressants, which are used to balance brain chemicals and reduce symptoms of anxiety or depression, may cause some sexual side effects. These include decreased libido, reduced chances of erection, and low sperm count.

Toby began using the medication after becoming severely depressed when his wife left him.

When the fertility doctor suggests his use of antidepressants could impact their fertility chances, Toby flushes his bottle of Zoloft down the toilet, quitting his medication cold turkey.

This, it turns out, could become one of the most pressing storylines in the new season of the show.

That’s because quitting antidepressants abruptly can be dangerous, even deadly.

“Unless there is a medical emergency where a doctor recommends you abruptly stop your medications, there is no good that comes from abruptly discontinuing medications,” said Dr. Matthew Goldenberg, DO, associate medical director of the Center for Professional Recovery at New Vista Behavioral Health in Costa Mesa, California.

“The goal is to stabilize on a dose for four to six months and then slowly decrease the medications over time. This gives you the best chance of sustaining the improvements you have made and not experiencing withdrawal,” Goldenberg told Healthline.

Withdrawal is what viewers appear to be watching Toby undergo this season.

Indeed, he’s seen researching the side effects of antidepressants.

His typically calm demeanor is replaced by one that’s edgy and a bit raw.