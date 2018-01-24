Tamiflu can cause vomiting, nausea, and even hallucinations. But experts say it’s effective in reducing flu symptoms and is worth the side effects.

Sometimes a cure is worth the side effects. The flu antiviral Tamiflu might be a good example.

In a nasty flu season, Tamiflu is a powerful weapon, say experts. This go-to antiviral works well for the most part, the experts say, typically lessening flu severity and duration.

But it’s also sometimes known to have side effects, such as nausea and vomiting.

Due to a more aggressive H3N2 flu strain, this year’s flu is already taking a toll. At least 30 children have died so far, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). And more people are being hospitalized than usual.

The flu has also quickly spread to every state in the United States, except Hawaii.

“This strain is hitting harder,” Dr. Shilpi Agarwal, a family physician in Washington, D.C., told Healthline. “Youngsters less than 6 months old and the elderly are especially hard hit.”

Given these consequences, taking Tamiflu at the first signs of flu is important, say experts.