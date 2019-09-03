A new study concludes that self-administered acupressure can help ease chronic back pain.

Acupressure uses fingers to massage pressure points in comparison to acupuncture that uses needles.

Acupressure supporters say the technique is an inexpensive way to ease pain and a healthy alternative to opioids.

Reaching back to work out a kink from your back, in lieu of seeking professional help, may not seem like the most foolproof way of dealing with back pain.

Then again, it just might be.

A new study from the University of Michigan says self-administered acupressure can alleviate chronic pain in your lower back.

“Acupressure is similar to acupuncture, but instead of needles, pressure is applied with a finger, thumb, or device to specific points on the body,” said Susan Murphy, ScD, OTR, the lead author of the study and an associate professor of physical medicine and rehabilitation at University of Michigan.

Murphy told the Michigan Medicine website that previous research showed acupressure is beneficial to people with cancer and osteoarthritis.

The new study, published in the journal Pain Medicine, looked at 67 people with chronic lower back pain and divided them into three groups: those using relaxing acupressure, those using stimulating acupressure, and people sticking to their prescribed treatment method from their primary care doctor.

The two acupressure groups applied the technique to certain body parts about 30 minutes a day over 6 weeks.

“Compared to the usual care group, we found that people who performed stimulating acupressure experienced pain and fatigue improvement and those that performed relaxing acupressure felt their pain had improved after 6 weeks,” Murphy said.

Up to now, there hasn’t been much official research on acupressure.

Mark Frost, a licensed acupuncturist and the chairman of the herbal medicine department of the American College of Traditional Chinese Medicine in San Francisco, said the timing is finally right for science to recognize the benefits of acupressure.

“Western medicine is waking up to the validity of Chinese medicine,” Frost told Healthline. “Certainly, as generation after generation of younger doctors come into their practice, they’re more open-minded. We’re at an interesting period of medicine. In 10 years, we’re just going to have ‘medicine’ instead of ‘Chinese medicine.’”