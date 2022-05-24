Share on Pinterest Experts say more hospitals are offering robotic surgery as an option. Christian Charisius/picture alliance via Getty Images

Researchers say robotic surgery results in quicker recoveries and fewer readmissions to the hospital.

They add that the easier recovery leads to less pain and fewer pain medications.

They say robotic surgery can provide these benefits because it is less invasive and more precise.

Using robotic surgery for major abdominal operations leads to quicker recovery and reduced time in the hospital, according to a study by British researchers.

Before visions of frightening science fiction start dancing around your brain, you should know that humans are still at the controls in these procedures.

Robotics is simply a more precise way to minimize invasion, which makes for quicker healing.

Researchers from University College London and the University of Sheffield in England reported that people who had robot-assisted bladder cancer surgery recovered more quickly and were sent home sooner than those having traditional surgery that involves large incisions in the skin and muscle.

The researchers reported that robotic surgery, which involves surgeons guiding minimally invasive instruments remotely, reduces the chance of re-admission to the hospital by 52 percent.

They also wrote that robotics reduced the chance of blood clots by 77 percent.

The researchers said their findings challenged the idea that traditional “open” surgery is the “gold standard” for major operations. The study participants’ physical activity, which was tracked by a wearable smart sensor, showed stamina and quality of life also increased.

Researchers looked at 338 people with non-metastatic bladder cancer in nine hospitals in the United Kingdom.

Of them, 169 had robot-assisted radical cystectomy (bladder removal) and 169 had open radical cystectomy.

The robot-assisted group stayed an average of 8 days in the hospital, compared to 10 days for the open surgery group.

Readmission to the hospital within 90 days of the surgery was about 21 percent for the robotic group, compared to 32 percent for the open group.