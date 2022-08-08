Share on Pinterest Nancy Lane/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images A stroke can impair a person’s movement, sensory abilities, speech, and other functions.

Scientists in Germany say a brain-robot apparatus may be able to help a person with paralysis after a stroke regain some mobility.

The device was used in research in which study participants used the brain-robot interface to move their hands. People who experience paralysis after a stroke might have new options for controlling their hands or limbs via their brain, according to a new study published today in the Journal of Neuroscience. Researchers, led by Fatemeh Khademi, PhD, a data scientist at the Institute for Neuromodulation and Neurotechnology at the University Hospital and the University of Tuebingen in Germany, studied a brain-robot apparatus to control the movements of a hand in stroke patients with paralysis. The scientists measured brain and muscle activity in healthy participants as well as people who’ve had a stroke using electroencephalogram (EEG) and electromyography (EMG). At the same time, the participants controlled a brain-robot interface for their hands. Researchers asked the participants to think about moving their hands to operate the apparatus. Researchers then observed that electrical activity between the hand and muscle parts of the brain increased, indicating enhanced communication between the two regions. “We work with patients who cannot open their hands at all. Our brain-robot interface allows them to control the robot-assisted opening of their hand by imagining the movement. This apparatus is a training tool,” said Dr. Alireza Gharabaghi, lead study author and director of the Institute for Neuromodulation and Neurotechnology at the University Hospital Tuebingen. “Patients are expected after weeks or months of training to develop the ability to open their hand again.”

What the study revealed The researchers placed participants in the study in one of two groups. One group consisted of 27 healthy right-handed participants, ages 19 to 37, without a history of psychiatric or neurological disorders. They were asked to complete a motor task. Fifteen participants received proprioceptive or physical feedback – the apparatus moved. The other 12 received visual feedback – they saw a color change on a screen when they achieved and sustained a predefined brain state. This group could master motor control of the apparatus, whether they received physical or visual feedback. The second group included 8 right-handed participants who previously had a stroke and had paralysis in their hands. They ranged in age from 34 to 68, received 20 sessions within four weeks, and received only physical feedback. At the end of the study, the stroke participants showed a small but significant improvement in the arm, wrist, and hand motor function. The researchers concluded that motor function was possible in both groups through the brain-robotic connection. This approach could help neurorehabilitation in stroke patients with paralysis of the hand and possibly other limbs. “Controlling a robotic arm with thoughts alone is a brain-machine interface. Essentially, the electrical activity within different brain regions changes with every thought, sensation, and movement,” explained Dr. Adi Iyer, a neurosurgeon at the Pacific Neuroscience Institute at Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, California. “New technology (electrodes) can detect subtle fluctuations in brain waves and a computer can process that information and translate the signal into a movement for a computer cursor, mechanical arm, and even a full-body robotic avatar,” Iyer told Healthline.