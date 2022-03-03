Share on Pinterest Experts say resistance training can produce post-workout effects that generate quality sleep. Iya Forbes/Getty Images

Researchers say resistance training such as using free weights and stretching cables may be better for getting quality sleep than aerobic exercise.

Experts say resistance training results in post-workout fatigue and muscle recovery that can promote better sleep.

They add that aerobic exercise can also improve sleep. A combination of the two types of exercise may be the best course for some people.

People with sleep issues may want to get off the treadmill and give the rest of the gym a chance.

Resistance training — weight machines, free weights, cables, etc. — may be better at generating quality sleep than aerobic exercise, according to a new study presented this week at the American Heart Association’s Epidemiology and Prevention, Lifestyle and Cardiometabolic Health Conference 2022 in Chicago.

In addition, as a nice secondary benefit, better sleep is important for good cardiovascular health.

“It is increasingly recognized that getting enough sleep, particularly high quality sleep, is important for health, including cardiovascular health. Unfortunately, more than a third of Americans don’t get enough sleep on a regular basis,” said Angelique Brellenthin, PhD, the study’s author and an assistant professor of kinesiology at Iowa State University.

“Aerobic activity is often recommended to improve sleep, yet very little is known about the effects of resistance exercise versus aerobic exercise on sleep,” Brellenthin said in a press release .

“The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ 2018 Physical Activity Guidelines Advisory Committee’s Scientific Report identified the need for more research into resistance exercise and sleep outcomes. Our study is one of the largest and longest exercise trials in a general adult population to directly compare the effects of different types of exercise on multiple sleep parameters,” she said.

The heart association says not getting enough sleep — about 7 to 8 hours a day for adults — or getting poor quality sleep increases the chances of high blood pressure, elevated cholesterol, and atherosclerosis (fatty deposits building up in arteries).

Lack of sleep has also been linked to weight gain, diabetes, and inflammation, all of which can worsen cardiovascular disease. Not enough sleep (or sleeping too much) also increases the risk of stroke, heart attack, and early death.