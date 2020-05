Researchers say they may have unlocked the mystery of resistant prostate cancer. They hope it’ll lead to better treatments.

It’s the second most diagnosed cancer in men, just behind skin cancer.

It’s typically slow growing and there are life-saving treatments available.

But, sometimes the cure can make prostate cancer more deadly.

A new study released today from Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute in La Jolla, California, details how prostate cancer can be transformed into an aggressive and incurable disease — by the treatment that’s supposed to save lives.

Hormones called androgens stimulate prostate cancer cells to grow. Newly developed anti-androgen therapies for prostate cancer are a major advance in the fight against this disease.

Testosterone and dihydrotestosterone (DHT) are the main androgens in men. Lowering androgen levels or stopping them from getting into prostate cancer cells can make those cells shrink or grow more slowly.

However, men who receive these new treatments are also more likely to develop a deadly, treatment-resistant cancer called neuroendocrine prostate cancer (NEPC). There are no effective treatments for this type of cancer.

In their study, researchers analyzed tissue samples from men with NEPC as well as prostate cancer cell lines and a mouse model of NEPC created by the researchers.

They said they discovered a molecular “switch” that triggers this cancer to become treatment-resistant after anti-androgen treatment.