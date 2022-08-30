Share on Pinterest Experts say it can be difficult for older adults to remember to take multiple medications every day. Fly View Productions/Getty Images

Researchers report that a polypill for people who’ve had a heart attack performed well in a recent clinical trial.

The pills contain aspirin, a statin, and a blood pressure medication.

Experts say the single pill can help people stay on a daily medication regimen.

They note there are drawbacks, including if someone has side effects from one of the three medications.

Combination pills have been authorized for other conditions such as HIV and hepatitis C, but so far they haven’t been approved for cardiovascular use.

As most people get older, the number of medications they take tends to increase and, with it, the increased risk of skipping a dose.

People who have previously suffered heart attacks are one group for whom daily medication is particularly important to help prevent future cardiac events.

Enter the “polypill.”

For decades, researchers have been trying to find the right proportions so they can squeeze several medications into a single pill for this group. They also need evidence to back up the value of a one-size-fits-all heart treatment.

The polypill, which contains aspirin in addition to a statin to treat high cholesterol and a blood pressure medication, is the subject of a recent phase 3 clinical trial.

In a study reporting the results, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, researchers stated that people taking a polypill had a significantly lower risk of major adverse cardiovascular events than people on a traditional care regimen.

The trial involved almost 2,500 adults who had experienced a heart attack within the previous 6 months. The participants were randomly assigned to receive either the polypill or a traditional care regimen. They were followed for a median of 36 months.

“Studies show similar or even improved risk-factor control in patients treated with a polypill as compared with usual care,” Dr. Thomas J. Wang, a professor at the UT Southwestern Medical Center in Texas, wrote in an editorial accompanying the study. “There is also robust evidence that the combination pills have an acceptable side-effect profile. However, previous trials were underpowered to examine the effect of polypills on cardiovascular outcomes.”

Experts say this clinical trial, with its thousands of participants, helps strengthen the argument for the use of polypills among people who’ve had heart attacks.

They say this could potentially lead to approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which would be a first for this particular medicine.

“These results are encouraging,” Dr. Ronald Grifka, the chief medical officer and chief clinical quality officer for University of Michigan Health-West, told Healthline. “By combining all three medications into a single pill, patient compliance would markedly improve, since a patient would only need to take one pill just once a day, rather than taking three separate pills once or several times a day. Also, the polypill uses generic forms of these medications, which are less expensive and readily available worldwide.”

“Studies like this confirm what the doctors in the market already know,” added Shaili Gandhi, PharmD, vice president of formulary operations at RxSense. “Heart issues are not caused by one specific issue in a patient. There can be many contributing factors to a heart event. Therefore, combating as many of these issues is the best way to see a decrease in heart events. Polypill therapy is not new and is seen frequently in practice.”