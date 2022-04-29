Share on Pinterest Experts say occupational therapy sessions can help ease some long COVID symptoms. FG Trade/Getty Images

It’s estimated that as many as 30 percent of people who have had COVID-19 will experience long-term health problems.

In a new study, researchers say occupational therapy can improve wellbeing and quality of life for people with long COVID.

Experts say rehabilitation programs can help ease fatigue and improve the mood of people with this condition.

Researchers estimate up to 30 percent of the people who contract COVID-19 experience some type of long-term health problems after they initially recover from the disease.

Fatigue is reported to be the most common symptom.

A new study finds that occupational therapy can improve quality of life and overall wellbeing among people with long-haul COVID who are living with chronic fatigue.

The findings were presented during a session at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases.

The research hasn’t been peer-reviewed or published yet.

In their study, researchers from St. James Hospital in Dublin and Trinity College Dublin in Ireland found that an occupational therapy fatigue management program delivered positive improvements to individuals with post-COVID symptoms who said their tiredness was affecting their work, leisure activities, and self-care.

“One of the key roles and skills of occupational therapy is to help people get back to their everyday activities,” said Louise Norris, a study leader and senior occupational therapist at St James’s Hospital. “We’ve previously helped those with other conditions, such as multiple sclerosis and rheumatoid arthritis, learn techniques to manage their fatigue and felt we could use that experience to address the needs of those with long-term fatigue post-COVID.”

The intervention, delivered as three 1.5-hour group therapy sessions over a four-week period, focused on self-management techniques to address fatigue, brain fog, sleep hygiene, energy conservation, and pacing of activities by taking breaks before reaching the point of exhaustion.

“Energy conservation techniques include addressing the home and community environment to decrease activity demands,” Danyelle Durocher, an occupational therapist and owner of Durocher Therapy Services in Arkansas, told Healthline. “Energy conservation can also include addressing time management when planning outings or routines.”