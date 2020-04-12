Share on Pinterest Sidewalk chart drawings are one of the many projects helping to cheer up people in neighborhoods that are sheltering in place. Getty Images

Celebrities and musicians are creating online videos to help lift people’s spirits during the COVID-19 shelter-in-place orders.

In addition, people are creating sidewalk chalk art and putting teddy bears in windows to help ease the lockdown’s isolation.

Experts say the efforts show how people are trying to shine a bright light during the darker days of this pandemic.

All data and statistics are based on publicly available data at the time of publication. Some information may be out of date. Visit our coronavirus hub and follow our live updates page for the most recent information on the COVID-19 outbreak.

Randy Veraguas is making new friends around her hometown of Hull, Massachusetts.

That might sound strange, since the COVID-19 pandemic has sent most of the Boston suburb into isolation.

Veraguas is taking pictures from a distance of families in her seaside town posing on their porches.

“I’ve shot about 16 families. Some have literally been my family, some my friends, and others who were complete strangers who I’d now call friends,” Veraguas told Healthline. “This is a real win-win. The families win because they have something to look forward to and a reason to wear matching clothes and brush their hair. And charities win because, in lieu of paying a photographer for their picture, the families are asked to make a donation to a charity.”

Veraguas isn’t alone in her efforts.

The stresses and isolation of the COVID-19 shelter-in-place orders are prompting many people to find ways to bring cheer to the lives of others.

Celebrities such as actor John Krasinski and comedian Jim Gaffigan are making people laugh via social media videos.

Krasinski, in fact, has garnered more than 14 million views for the first episode of his “Some Good News” videocast.

Musicians, from Coldplay singer Chris Martin to a young pair of violin-wielding brothers in Italy, are performing for audiences from their living rooms and neighborhoods.

While a dangerous virus is putting life on hold for at least a few months, there’s still lots of goodwill out there.

“People, in general, are just taking time to appreciate each other and find creative ways to make others smile,” Elaine Ducharme, PhD, a clinical psychologist in Connecticut, told Healthline. “I see lots of neighbors reaching out to others, especially seniors, to see if they need help with shopping. The internet has allowed us to share positive stores and pictures that make us all smile.”

Ducharme pointed out that people still rant online, but there are still plenty of positive messages out there.

“I am seeing so many more posts stressing that we are all in this together. We are all humans and none of us is immune,” she said. “I really think Americans are showing their best side in the darkest of days.”