Share on Pinterest Getty Images There is currently an outbreak of monkeypox in 20 countries.

The U.S. previously had an outbreak of monkeypox in 2003 that affected 47 people.

The outbreak was contained via vaccines and public health measures. The recent outbreak of the monkeypox virus has spread to 20 countries, according to the World Health Organization. While the world is still reeling from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there are questions about how worried we should be about this new virus outbreak. Fortunately, the cases of monkeypox around the world appear to be non-life threatening, as well as all containable. The WHO said on Monday that there is a “moderate” risk that monkeypox could spread widely across the globe. In the U.S., officials are working to stop the spread of disease. The country has been through a monkeypox outbreak nearly 20 years ago that was effectively contained.

What is monkeypox? Monkeypox is an infection caused by a virus that is in the same family as the smallpox virus. But monkeypox is far less severe than smallpox, though it causes a similar illness that involves flu-like symptoms and a rash accompanied by lesions. Fortunately the mortality rate is low, between 1 to 10 percent, and is particularly low with the current strain that has most recently appeared on the scene.

When has the U.S. seen monkeypox before? In 2003 the United States saw 47 confirmed and probable cases of monkeypox across six states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (CDC) Those who developed monkeypox contracted it after having contact with prairie dogs that were being sold as pets. The 2003 outbreak in the U.S. was the first time human monkeypox was reported outside of the African continent. There were no deaths and no reported human-to-human transmission. “We think monkeypox lives in small rodents of various kinds. There’s an international trade in exotic pets and some of these small rodents were imported into the U.S., where there are people who sell exotic pets,” said Dr. William Schaffner, professor of preventive medicine in the Department of Health Policy as well as professor of medicine in the Division of Infectious Diseases at the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine. “Rodents from Africa had close contact with prairie dogs, which were also being sold as pets. Those prairie dogs gave it to some people in the U.S.”.

How was monkeypox contained the last time? There were several factors that contributed to the containment of monkeypox in 2003. The U.S. Department of Agriculture, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and the public health departments across the states joined forces for a response that included lab testing, epidemiological investigation, and a treatment guideline for those with the disease. The efforts also resulted in deployment of smallpox vaccines and treatments, as well as the embargo and banning of importation of certain species of rodents into the United States.