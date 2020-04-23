Share on Pinterest Experts say new parents need to share the load with child-raising and housework. They should also seek virtual assistance from family and friends. Getty Images

New parenthood, especially the first year or two after a baby is born, can have a severe effect on one’s happiness and quality of life.

Furthermore, the depth of the challenges of the first birth experience can have a significant effect on parents’ likelihood of having additional children, research shows.

All of that was true before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, new mothers and fathers have been forced to physically distance themselves from friends and family for their safety.

In doing so, these new parents are losing critical early postpartum support they might have had otherwise.

“Parenting today is already much harder than it used to be,” said Dr. Harvey Karp, FAAP, the CEO of Happiest Baby and author of “The Happiest Baby on the Block.”

“In the past, parents could rely on their extended families — literal villages — to share some of the parenting load. Today, we think of having a nanny as a luxury, but the reality is that in centuries past, no couple ever had to do baby care all on their own. Families always had the support of several helpers,” Karp said.

“That level of support has evaporated over time, leaving parents with the totally false idea that normal parents are supposed to do all this on their own,” Karp told Healthline. “And now with shelter in place, we’ve almost totally lost the option to invite others over to hold the baby or help cook a meal.”

Self-isolation could also increase risks of postpartum depression and anxiety, experts say.

“We know that isolation and increased stress can trigger perinatal depression and anxiety. As can decreased wages, job loss, and lack of school support for other kids at home round out the stresses that can cause new parents (including fathers) depression and anxiety,” said Dr. Jonathan Goldfinger, an advisor to California’s surgeon general and the California Department of Health Care Services, as well as the senior physician adviser and medical director at Mahmee.

“This is why it’s so important to focus on parents’ mental and behavioral health both during shelter in place and once we begin the important but likely prolonged process of reengaging in person as a society,” Goldfinger told Healthline.