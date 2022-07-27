Share on Pinterest Danielle Filippone (center) with her son, Eric (left, and her daughter (right). Image Provided by Northwell Health

A nurse who appeared on America’s Got Talent has learned to use singing to communicate with her son who is living with autism spectrum disorder.

Autism spectrum disorder can affect a child’s ability to communicate.

Studies show the benefits of using music to communicate.

Up until he was 18 months old, Danielle Filippone’s son, Eric, said “momma” to her.

“He started to regress all of the sudden and I couldn’t keep his focus and I couldn’t even get him to respond to his name. I felt like nothing was working. I was frustrated,” Filippone told Healthline.

She began to understand that her son’s experience with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) could impact his ability to communicate and express himself.

In fact, Parker L. Huston, PhD, pediatric psychologist and owner of Central Ohio Pediatric Behavioral Health said as the level to which ASD affects individuals varies widely, so does the impact on communication.

“Some individuals diagnosed with ASD can communicate well and have an expansive vocabulary, while others do not have any verbal communication at all,” he told Healthline.

For Filippone, an encounter in the family kitchen ignited hope. Eric was trying to get his mom’s attention by grunting.

“He forgot how to point; he didn’t have any kind of body language. I couldn’t figure out if he wanted something on the counter,” said Filippone.

She began picking up things and asking if they were what he wanted. “We both broke down crying out of frustration because we couldn’t understand each other,” she said.

To calm herself, she started humming, which prompted Eric to look at her.

“It was an epiphany. The way he looked at me, he realized I was mommy and I was there to help him, and doing that gave him enough focus on me that I could show him the things on the counter until he saw the water he wanted, and he kind of leaned forward, which expressed that [water was] what he wanted,” Filippone said.

From that point on, she made up songs for everything they did in the house including mealtime, bath time, playtime, and bedtime so that Eric knew what to expect. By the time Eric was 3 years old, he began saying “momma” again.

“It was one of the happiest days of my life to hear him say it again. Then from then on, he’d start saying more and more words,” she said.

The relationship between ASD and music is longstanding, said Huston. He pointed to a 2018 study that demonstrated that 8 to 12 weeks of music intervention can improve parent-reported social communication.

“Researchers hypothesize that music helps to strengthen the connections between auditory, language, and motor regions of the brain, which are involved in communication,” Huston said.

Kevin Ayres, PhD, co-director of the Center for Autism and Behavioral Education Research at the University of Georgia said patterns and repetition in music can help individuals with autism better understand the give-and-take of a conversation.

“Songs can model appropriate diction and are often easy to recall, especially children’s songs,” he told Healthline.

Ayres also said natural environment training, such as modeling language, and making learning to communicate fun can help parents communicate with their children.

This proved to be true for Eric. Today, he is 8 years old and still using music to communicate and learn.

“We have fun together now making up songs. We play a rhyming game where we make up a song and try to rhyme words cause he’s learning rhyming in school,” said Filippone.

Sometimes Eric even sings his mom a bedtime song.