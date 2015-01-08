A new review shows how much the average psoriasis patient would pay for physical health, emotional health, and the ability to keep working.

Shell out $11,498 and you can improve your life with a certified pre-owned Subaru or one month living in a two-bedroom apartment in midtown Manhattan.

But that’s also what people with psoriasis say they would pay over their lifetimes to be free of the physical and emotional effects of the disease, according to a new review published in JAMA Dermatology.

There are between five and seven million Americans living with psoriasis. Currently, the annual cost of the disease for patients, employers, and payers in the United States is between $112 and $135 billion, according to the new study.

Researchers like Dr. April Armstrong, an academic dermatologist with the University of Colorado, arrived at those estimates after reviewing published research from 2008 through 2013. Her analysis takes into account the social, psychological, and financial challenges people with psoriasis face.

“I think these numbers say there’s a great economic burden with psoriasis, and half is a decreased earning potential,” Armstrong told Healthline.

In the studies she examined, patients with psoriasis were willing to pay the most for physical comfort and emotional health, with the ability to work or volunteer coming in second.