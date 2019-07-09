Share on Pinterest Experts offer a number of tips for lightening the load for students who carry backpacks. Getty Images

Researchers say a child’s backpack should weigh no more than 10 percent of what the student weighs.

They add that trolley backpacks should weigh less than 20 percent of a child’s weight.

Experts say heavy backpacks can cause muscle soreness as well as back and neck pain.

Among the tips they offer parents are carrying only essentials in backpacks, leaving other items in lockers, and cleaning out backpacks once a week.

How much stuff should a child cram into their school backpack?

Researchers think they may have an answer.

For the first time, experts have calculated how much a child’s backpack should ideally weigh.

Turns out, it’s based on the youngster’s body weight.

The researchers say schoolchildren should carry a maximum weight of 10 percent of their total body weight.

Their findings are based on a study involving 49 primary school-aged children in Spain.

If your older schoolchildren have heavier loads due to homework, musical instruments, art projects, or after-school activities, you may want to consider trolley bags.

These carriers are common in Spain, where an estimated 40 percent of schoolchildren use them.

The maximum load of a trolley backpack should be about 20 percent of your child’s total weight.

“For example, a girl or a boy whose weight is 110 pounds, the maximum recommended weight for their backpacks should be 11 pounds, and for trolleys, lower than 20 pounds,” said Eva Orantes González, PhD, a research fellow at the University of Granada in Spain and a contributing study author.