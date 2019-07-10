Share on Pinterest Agency officials have listed what types of fish are best for pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers. Getty Images

The FDA has updated its guidelines on fish for pregnant and breastfeeding women.

Agency officials say fish provides women with protein, omega-3 fats, and vitamins B-12 and D.

They recommend women eat 8 to 12 ounces of fish low in mercury per week.

Salmon, sardines, lake trout, and canned tuna are among the recommendations.

If you’re pregnant, planning to be pregnant, or are a nursing mother, some federal officials have some advice for you.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has just updated its guidelines about eating fish.

Why? The agency says women in this group seem to be missing out on a good thing.

“Fish and shellfish are an important part of a well-rounded diet. However, we know many consumers worry about mercury in fish and choose to limit or avoid fish because of this concern,” said Susan Mayne , PhD, director of the FDA’s Center for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition in a news release .

“In fact, we have seen that women in the U.S. who are pregnant are consuming far less than the recommended amount of seafood,” she added.

The agency says a fish diet provides protein, healthy omega-3 fats, and more of vitamins B-12 and D than any other type of food. Seafood also contains iron and important minerals such as selenium, zinc, and iodine.

“Our goal is to make sure Americans are equipped with this knowledge so that they can reap the benefits of eating fish, while choosing types of fish that are safe for them and their families to eat,” Mayne said.