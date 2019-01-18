Researchers say diets rich in fiber can help you live longer, and there are plenty of foods that are high in fiber.

Share on Pinterest Apples are one of several fruits that contain a high level of fiber. Getty Images

You’ve probably already been told this before, but you should try to get some more fiber in your diet.

No matter the reason why it’s been recommended — even if it’s just to make your daily digestive habits more regular — new research suggests those who consume more fiber are more likely to ward off a whole bunch of diseases.

But this time, it’s not just another study telling you to do one thing this week and the opposite the next.

This research involved 40 years’ worth of information and the World Health Organization, the collective global unit dedicated to making sure we don’t suffer or die prematurely from preventable conditions.

The study looked at past research and found there’s at least one common thread among those who have diets that incorporate more fiber: They’re more likely to live longer and avoid common diseases in the process.

The researchers examined what’s been studied — and found — regarding health outcomes in populations with low to higher than average fiber consumption.

The study, published earlier this week in The Lancet , was a meta-analysis of virtually all studies available in major research databases — and some searched by hand — totaling more than 135 million person years of data. It came from 185 prospective studies and 58 clinical trials with 4,635 adult participants.

Overall, the research over the years pointed to one thing: The population at large is better off consuming more fiber, as it reduces the risk of chronic diseases that are affecting humans en masse.

Those include deaths from any cause and incidences of preventable diseases, such as coronary heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes, and colorectal cancer.