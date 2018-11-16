The revised Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans lays out exactly how much aerobic (and other exercise) you should be getting each week.

Share on Pinterest Biking is a great way to stay active. Getty Images

Americans are failing when it comes to being physically active, putting themselves at risk of chronic diseases and early death.

Health officials are hoping that an update to the Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans will convince Americans to get moving.

This second edition is very similar to the previous guidelines, but puts more emphasis on the health benefits of physical activity.

It also adds guidelines for 3- to 5-year-olds. And lets you count bouts of exercise shorter than 10 minutes toward your weekly goal — a much-welcome goal for some.

“We’re finally at the point where we can say that any duration of movement, as long as the intensity is moderate or vigorous, is meaningful,” said Panteleimon Ekkekakis, PhD, FACSM, a professor of kinesiology at Iowa State University.

He said this fits with recent research showing that too much sitting is harmful to your health, even if you’re meeting the exercise guidelines.

Ekkekakis also thinks the message of “sit less, move more” will be easier for Americans to remember and take action on.

Still, he questions whether updating the guidelines is enough to improve Americans’ health.

Many people didn’t know about the previous guidelines. And even when they know exercise is good for them, they still fall short, said Ekkekakis.

Part of this may be due to the way the country approaches physical activity, something evident in the guidelines.

“Only children and adolescents are encouraged to do activities ‘that are enjoyable.’ For all other groups, the emphasis is apparently on health promotion — do it because it’s good for you,” said Ekkekakis.

So what’s the solution? Probably too many options to cover here, but Ekkekakis highlighted an important one.

“I would like to see pleasure and enjoyment become the key ‘selling point’ for all age groups,” he said.

In case you’re wondering how much and what kinds of physical activity you should be aiming for, here’s a summary of the new guidelines to help you get moving.

Just don’t forget to do what kids do — find activities “that are enjoyable.”