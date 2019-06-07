Exercise long enough and everyone hits the same wall, but the human body still allows you to work hard now and rest later.

Endurance events can stress the body in extreme ways.

Athletes competing in endurance events like the Ironman triathlon or ultramarathons routinely push their body beyond its limits.

These events are grueling, but they take place over a single day.

Now imagine running the Race Across the USA, a 3,000-mile race from California to Washington, D.C. — runners basically do six marathons a week for 20 weeks.

A new study found that when people sustain this level of exertion for this long, they all hit the same metabolic limit.

The study was published June 5 in Science Advances.

At this point, their body can only burn calories at 2.5 times their resting metabolic rate without needing to break down its own tissues for energy.

The researchers say this may mark the limit for what level of physical activity people can sustain over the long term.

Brent Ruby, PhD, director of the Montana Center for Work Physiology and Exercise Metabolism at the University of Montana, who wasn’t involved in the study, described the limit on energy expenditure as this: “If I’m going to do this kind of effort every day for a year, what’s the maximum energy expenditure that I can maintain without losing weight?”