Michigan is dealing with its fourth, and potentially most serious, COVID-19 surge.

The state leads the nation in per capita cases as well as in hospitalizations.

Experts say a mixture of cold weather, vaccination rates, and politics are among the factors.

There are now concerns that the Omicron variant could make things even more serious.

Michigan is experiencing a significant COVID-19 surge, leading the nation in per capita case rates and setting records for hospitalizations.

The surge is the Wolverine State’s fourth since the beginning of the pandemic and is looking to perhaps be its worst.

“This has far surpassed anything we’ve seen before, both in how long it’s been going on and now its seemingly never-ending peak,” Dr. Darryl Elmouchi, president of Spectrum Health West Michigan, which operates 14 hospitals, told ABC News. “We just don’t know when the end will be, and we’re very worried it will have a very long tail.”

The state is currently seeing a daily average of 440 hospitalizations per 1 million people, a pandemic record up from the previous mark of 420 per million, according to Michigan’s Safe Start Map COVID-19 dashboard.

The state has a 55 percent full vaccination rate, solidly in the middle of the pack among states but below the national rate of 60 percent.

So why, then, is Michigan experiencing the most serious surge in the country?

“Probably the biggest issue is that we still have a big portion of the population that’s unvaccinated, and coupling that with the fact that it gets cold here quickly, I think you kind of have a perfect storm,” Grace Noppert, PhD, MPH, a social epidemiologist at the University of Michigan, told Healthline. “So you can’t go outside anymore and with the holidays here, people are gathering inside and not rapid testing.”

“I just think it’s a perfect storm of events happening, and then add on top of that an extraordinary amount of pandemic fatigue,” she added.