Researchers say migraine symptoms can increase during menopause but tend to decrease after menopause.

They say migraine can affect the sleep quality in people of any age.

Experts say there are medications that can ease migraine symptoms as well as lifestyle changes that can improve sleep quality. A new study reports that transitioning to menopause can increase migraine symptoms, especially in women with a history of migraine due to hormonal changes during their menstrual cycle. For these women, headaches can lessen after menopause, except for women taking hormone replacement therapy. In their study, researchers examined the association between migraine and sleep quality in premenopausal women and compared the results to those of perimenopausal women. The researchers looked at information for more than 2,000 female participants. They will present the results at the North American Menopause Society annual meeting being held this week. The findings have not been published yet in a peer-reviewed journal.

Sleep and migraine The researchers said their study reinforced previous information showing a relationship between poor sleep and migraine. For women who have not yet gone through menopause, poor sleep seemed to be a migraine trigger. However, the researchers said this is not necessarily true for both premenopausal and perimenopausal women. For premenopausal women, body mass index, anxiety, depression, and hot flashes were more likely to contribute to poor sleep quality but were not migraine triggers, the researchers noted. “Clinical observations, supported by studies, suggest that migraine generally worsens during the menopause transition and improves post-menopause,” said Dr. Medhat Mikhael, a pain management specialist and medical director of the non-operative program at the Spine Health Center at MemorialCare Orange Coast Medical Center in California. “A perimenopause-related increase in comorbid conditions like anxiety, depression, and sleep disturbance can also worsen migraine,” he told Healthline. Previous studies have not shown an association between migraine and sleep apnea. “But, individuals with sleep apnea can experience morning headaches caused by nighttime hypoxia (low oxygen levels) due to sleep apnea,” explained Dr. Alex Dimitriu, an expert in psychiatry and sleep medicine and the founder of Menlo Park Psychiatry & Sleep Medicine in California and BrainfoodMD. “These morning headaches should be distinguished from migraine headaches,” he told Healthline.

What to know about migraine Migraine is a neurological disease. The American Migraine Foundation estimates that at least 39 million people in the United States live with these types of headaches. Symptoms can appear differently depending on the person, but common symptoms include: Throbbing, pounding, or pulsating head pain

Pain getting worse with physical activity or any movement

Nausea or vomiting accompanying the pain

Sensitivity to light, sounds, and smells

Headaches lasting from several hours to several days

Pain on one side of the head or in the front or back of the head Women have migraine more frequently and with a higher level of disability than men, according to a report published in 2020. Around 43 percent of women experience migraine sometime in their lifetime compared to 18 percent of men. Fluctuations in hormones, especially estrogen, can cause more frequent and more severe migraine in women shortly before or during the menstrual cycle, after childbirth, or during the menopausal transition.