Researchers say a meningitis vaccine can help prevent gonorrhea.

They say that’s because the bacteria that cause the illnesses are closely related.

Experts say younger adults as well as people who live in close quarters should consider getting a meningitis vaccine.

It’s an odd fact that the bacteria that cause meningitis and gonorrhea — two infectious diseases that otherwise have almost nothing to do with each other — are biologically related.

And that’s likely why people who get meningitis vaccinations seem to get some protection against the sexually transmitted illness as well.

“The meningitis bacteria and the bacteria that causes gonorrhea belong to the same family of bacteria,” said Dr. Cindy M. Duke, a virologist and laboratory director of the Nevada Fertility Institute and a clinical assistant professor at the University of Nevada Las Vegas School of Medicine. “So, while they’re different, it’s like having a brother and a sister.”

A trio of new studies demonstrates that the 4CMenB vaccine, administered to prevent the brain and spinal cord inflammation associated with meningitis, also can prevent one-third or more gonorrhea infections.

“Our findings suggest that meningitis vaccines that are even only moderately effective at protecting against gonorrhea could have a major impact on prevention and control of the disease,” said Dr. Winston Abara , an epidemic intelligence service officer in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center for HIV, Viral Hepatitis, STD, and TB Prevention. “Clinical trials focused on the use of 4CMenB against gonorrhea are needed to better understand its protective effects and could also offer important insights toward the development of a vaccine specifically for gonorrhea.”