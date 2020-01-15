Share on Pinterest The use of methadone has increased in states with expanded Medicaid programs. Getty Images Researchers say deaths from most opioids have decreased in states that expanded Medicaid programs.

However, those states also saw an increase in methadone overdoses.

Experts say regions with expanded Medicaid programs tend to see an increase in methadone prescriptions and a decrease in other opioid prescriptions. States that expanded Medicaid programs between 2001 and 2017 have seen a drop in opioid-related deaths but a rise in methadone overdoses. Researchers in California, New York, and Rhode Island looked at National Vital Statistics System data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), involving 3,109 counties in 49 states and the District of Columbia. The goal was to examine the importance of Affordable Care Act-related Medicaid expansions on opioid overdose deaths. The 32 states plus the District of Columbia with expanded Medicaid services at the time of the study had 6 percent fewer opioid deaths after expansion than counties in states that didn’t expand the program. The study was published online in JAMA Network Open. Alaska was excluded from the study due to substantial differences in the size and shape of various counties during the period of the study.

The study by the numbers Researchers found 383,091 opioid-related deaths within the study’s purview. The overall death rate more than quadrupled from 2.49 deaths per 100,000 people in 2001 to 11.41 deaths per 100,000 in 2017. Death rates did increase in states that expanded Medicaid but at a lower rate than non-expansion states. Within those states, fatal heroin overdoses decreased by 11 percent. Overdose deaths involving synthetic opioids other than methadone, such as fentanyl, decreased by 10 percent. “This alone indicates that these methods are effective, but additional education and implementation of these treatment options is needed,” Charley Melson, MS, LPCC, the executive director of Praxis, a Landmark Recovery facility in Louisville, Kentucky, told Healthline. “I feel that any significant decrease in death rates is a positive outcome,” she said.

A close look at opioids Opioids are a class of drugs derived from the opium poppy plant that produce a variety of effects in the brain, including relief of moderate to severe pain and a feeling of being high. Opioids such as OxyContin and Vicodin are prescribed medications. Fentanyl is also a prescribed opioid, frequently made illegally, that’s 50 to 100 times more powerful than morphine (another opioid). When some people run out of prescribed opioids, they sometimes turn to illegal street opioids, such as heroin. “A person who became addicted to prescription opioid painkillers after an automobile accident could switch to illegal opioids if she suddenly couldn’t obtain her usual opioids or if illicit opioids became cheaper and easier to get,” Colin Planalp, MPA, a senior research fellow with the State Health Access Data Assistance Center (SHADAC) at the University of Minnesota, told Healthline. Methadone is a prescribed drug that reduces withdrawal symptoms in people with opioid use disorder without the “high” associated with other narcotics. Dosage is gradually decreased as the user’s pain and withdrawal symptoms wane. “Methadone is a synthetic opioid that has the interesting distinction of being utilized for both pain management and to help treat people who are experiencing opioid use disorder,” Crystal Riley, MHA, MBA, a lecturer of health administration at New York University’s Robert F. Wagner Graduate School of Public Service, told Healthline. “Though it is used to help patients recover from addiction to other narcotics, it is still a potent drug that carries the same risk for possible overdose,” she added.