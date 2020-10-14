Share on Pinterest Researchers say the novel coronavirus can survive for weeks in cool temperatures and dark surroundings. Cavan Images/Getty Images

Researchers say the novel coronavirus can live up to 28 days on surfaces in cool and dark circumstances.

In another study, researchers said the virus can live up to 9 days on human skin.

Experts say these studies emphasize the need for people to wash their hands and clean surfaces.

Cooler temperatures, limited light, and a comfortable surface may feel like home sweet home to the novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2.

Research published in the Virology Journal by Australia’s national science agency, CSIRO, is reporting that SARS-CoV-2 can survive for as long as 28 days on surfaces such as plastic, glass, steel, vinyl, and even paper.

A second study published in early October in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases found that the virus can live on human skin for up to 9 hours.

There are two caveats, though. The first study was done entirely in the dark, and the second found that hand sanitizer or soap and water killed the virus on skin.

Still, epidemiologists say they’re surprised at the length of time the virus stayed robust and active in each study.

In comparison, the flu virus lasts on surfaces for 17 days and on skin for about 2 hours.

“The fact that [the novel coronavirus] can even survive on a surface that long proves that it is risky,” Thomas A. LaVeist, PhD, dean of the School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine at Tulane University in Louisiana, told Healthline. “28 days is a long period of time.”

Trevor Drew, PhD, director of the Australian Centre for Disease Preparedness and a lead author of the first study, told Healthline the long survival time of the virus surprised his team.

“We were certainly somewhat surprised at the length of time the virus survived at 20 degrees Celsius (68 degrees Fahrenheit),” Drew said.

“We knew from other coronaviruses, such as PED, that the virus can survive at ambient temperature for long periods, but past studies of SARS CoV-2 had indicated lesser survival times,” he added.