Experts say people who have seasonal affective disorder may find it easier to cope with the winter’s shorter daylight hours because of lifestyle changes they’ve already made due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

They say habits such as healthy diets, regular exercise, and a consistent sleep pattern can help with the seasonal disorder.

To help ease the symptoms of the disorder, experts recommend people set up a support system, limit their media exposure, and increase their exposure to sunlight and other light sources.

A silver lining in the COVID-19 pandemic may come in a form that feels almost like a warm ray of sun.

Experts say that people who fight seasonal affective disorder (SAD) could get through this winter season with a little less angst.

That’s because, experts say, people who are affected by this disorder may have already adopted practices during the pandemic that will offset the impact of the semiannual time change.

Practitioners who treat those with the disorder say the lifestyle changes from last spring’s lockdown and the following months of restrictions can positively impact those who struggle with SAD.

“This has definitely been the case for a certain percentage of the population,” Craig Sawchuk, PhD, LP, a psychologist at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, told Healthline.

Sawchuk said at the outset of the pandemic, health experts were guiding everyone to maintain a normal daily routine, regulate their sleep, eat well, and exercise regularly.

“Which are all of the things that help us feel better at any time in our lives,” he said.

For those battling SAD each year, those are key steps to getting through the darker season, he noted.

Angela Thoreson, LICSW, a therapist at the Mayo Clinic, said that even in the summer months, people were adhering to lifestyle changes that build up a kind of tolerance to SAD.

“People were required to slow down and take stock,” she told Healthline.

Thoreson said she was happy to see people taking time to think about the important things in life, how they can best spend their time, and how to put plans into action.

“SAD is like any other mental health issue,” she said. “The first steps are lifestyle changes.”

Changes that many are making, she said, include getting outside and exercising more (outdoor sports such as cycling and hiking experienced a boom this summer), cooking healthy meals, and connecting with family and friends in a meaningful way.