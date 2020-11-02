Share on Pinterest Experts say both parents and pediatricians can help young children prepare for kindergarten. Getty Images Researchers say kindergarten readiness can have an impact on how successful a child is in high school.

They say early readiness can lead to better grades and lower dropout rates as well as better health and lifestyle habits.

Experts say that preparedness can also help society by reducing substance use, criminal behavior, and unemployment. The readiness kindergarten provides is even more important to a child’s success in high school than previously believed, according to a new study published today by the American Academy of Pediatrics. Being better prepared early in life gives children a “lifestyle advantage,” reducing the health burdens associated with dropping out of school, said the study’s researchers. They looked at 966 Canadian children and compared the level of engagement they were given at age 5 and the results at age 17. Scientists measured academic grades, school connection, anxiety sensitivity, substance use, physical activity, and height and weight. “When we are adults, our habits and routines are engraved in our brains and it’s very hard to change things,” Dr. Ilan Shapiro, a pediatrician with AltaMed Health Services and a fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics, told Healthline. “Think about smoking, drinking, and other examples. But when you are young, the recorder is completely clean, and this is the opportunity to expose it to actions and behaviors that align with healthy habits and lifestyles. “The U.S. could create more enrichment opportunities for children in underserved and rural areas, which would help improve the… academic gap against other countries,” Shapiro said.

How early readiness helps The researchers determined kindergarten math skills contributed to better high school grades and lower dropout risk. In addition, receptive vocabulary predicted lower anxiety sensitivity. Kindergarten classroom engagement was a predictor of better grades, lower dropout risk, better school connection, lower risk of substance use, and more involvement in physical activity. Kindergarten classroom engagement was also associated with a 65 percent reduction in the odds of a child being overweight by age 17. “Early childhood readiness forecasts a protective edge by emerging adulthood,” the researchers wrote. “With these findings, we build the links between education and health indicators, suggesting that children who start school prepared gain a lifestyle advantage. Promoting kindergarten readiness could reduce the health burden generated by high school dropout.”

Looking at the entire child Experts say well-rounded children come from much more than just schoolwork. “Health includes social and emotional well-being, such as feeling safe and secure, the ability to interact positively with peers and being able to trust adults who teach and take care of them, as well as curiosity and the desire to learn,” Dr. Tovah Klein, the director of the Barnard College Center for Toddler Development in New York City, told Healthline. “Health also includes physical well-being,” Klein said. “We know now that emotional factors like feeling safe, not having to be vigilant to danger and harm — which is what happens to children who experience trauma and other severe risks — are tied to a person’s physical health over a lifetime.” It’s crucial that children are prepared to go to kindergarten, said Colin Groth, the executive vice president of strategy and development at StriveTogether, a Cincinnati-based national program focused on systems transformation through collaborative improvement methodology.. “Even before we think about kindergarten, we know that a child’s experiences in the first 3 years are the bricks and mortar of brain development, with more than 1 million new neural connections forming in an infant’s brain every second,” Groth told Healthline. “Connecting these positive early childhood experiences to a high-quality kindergarten classroom is a recipe for a great start toward economic mobility for kids academically, but also socially and emotionally,” he said.

How society is affected The study pointed out how all society is affected by children unprepared for school. “High school dropout rate incurs high medical and social costs,” the researchers wrote. “In particular, dropout is associated with increased risk of poverty, nicotine dependence, low self-esteem, depression, underemployment, and involvement in criminal behavior.” The study goes on to suggest boosting school readiness “could translate into important economic savings across the life span.” “With our findings, we further highlight the usefulness of conceptualizing kindergarten readiness as a public health issue,” the researchers wrote.