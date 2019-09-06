Share on Pinterest Here’s how the nutritional profile of the new Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew compares to its seasonal predecessor, the Pumpkin Spice Latte. Image via Starbucks Starbucks has added a new seasonal pumpkin coffee beverage to its menu: the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew.

The new drink contains fewer calories, fat, carbs, and sugar than its predecessor, the Pumpkin Spice Latte.

However, while the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew does have a slightly better nutrition profile than a Pumpkin Spice Latte, both are well beyond what a typical coffee drink should cost you in terms of calories, fat, and sugar.

Small adjustments to your order can improve its nutritional value, but experts advise that this new drink should be treated as more of a dessert than a coffee drink. Each year, Starbucks rolls out their Pumpkin Spice Latte (PSL) in late August, a time when temperatures are still sitting well above 90°F in many parts of the country. So the coffee company, noting that half of their sales every year come from cold beverages, decided to give fans of PSL a new iced pumpkin-flavored coffee treat that’ll still satisfy their thirst for fall flavors while also keeping them cool until those scarves and sweaters start coming out of the closet again. It’s called the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, and it’s Starbucks’ first new pumpkin coffee beverage in 16 years. (The PSL was the last item added in 2003.) Pumpkin spice fans and skeptics alike will find some things to love in this new brew: The coffee house’s cold brew coffee is combined with a sweetened vanilla syrup. That’s topped with a pumpkin-flavored cream cold foam, and the drink is finished off with a dusting of pumpkin spice. While fans of the pumpkin-flavored trend in drinks and foods may cheer, nutritionists aren’t so quick to praise the new seasonal cold brew beverage.

What’s in a cup: The nutrition of Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew Nutritionists that spoke with Healthline for this story were quick to note that the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew does have a slightly better nutrition profile than a Pumpkin Spice Latte, but both are well beyond what a typical coffee drink should cost you in terms of calories, fat, and sugar. One grande Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew has: 250 calories

12 grams fat

31 grams carbohydrates

31 grams sugar One grande Pumpkin Spice Latte has: 380 calories

14 grams fat

52 grams carbohydrates

50 grams sugar “Compared to both the classic and Iced Pumpkin Spice Lattes, you save over 100 calories by choosing the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew,” Summer Yule, MS, RDN, a nutrition communications specialist, told Healthline. “All three drinks have a significant amount of saturated fat, in the range of 8 to 10 grams for the grande size. The PSL contains more milk than the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, which means a PSL offers more protein — and likely more of other nutrients such as calcium, though that information was not provided on the website.” Yule explained further, “The Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew is lower in sugar than the PSL, but some of this difference can be attributed to it being lower in natural milk sugars.” Of course, it should come as no surprise to people who spend any time at Starbucks that many of the beverages are closer to dessert than warming beverage — and should be treated that way. “If you’re ordering anything besides black coffee at Starbucks, you’ll be slurping a lot of sugar,” said Lainey Younkin, MS, LDN, registered dietitian at Lainey Younkin Nutrition.