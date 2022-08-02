Share on Pinterest Gout is a type of arthritis caused by high levels of uric acid in the body. FG Trade/Getty Images

Gout is a painful type of arthritis that is centered in one or more joints.

The condition is caused by high levels of uric acid in a person’s body.

Researchers say a person with gout is more likely to have a heart attack or stroke within 60 days of a flare-up.

Gout, a type of arthritis, was once known as the “disease of kings” because of the extravagant diet and alcohol consumption of such royalty as King Henry VIII, who famously suffered from it.

However, for those who have gout, there is nothing royal about it.

The disease is often accompanied by pain, swelling, redness, and tenderness in one or more joints, mostly in the big toe.

Researchers already know that multiple complications can occur in people who have gout — everything from joint damage to bursitis to bone loss to kidney damage.

Now, a study published today by the University of Nottingham in the United Kingdom reports that the risk of heart attacks and strokes temporarily increases in the four months after a gout flare.

The research, in collaboration with experts at Keele University, showed that people with gout who had a heart attack or stroke were twice as likely to have had a gout flare in the 60 days prior to the event. They were also one and a half times more likely to have a gout flare in the 61 to 120 days prior.

“This is the first large study to look at whether gout flares are linked with an increased risk of heart attack and stroke,” Abhishek Abhishek, PhD, the study’s lead author and a professor of rheumatology at the School of Medicine at the University of Nottingham, told Healthline.