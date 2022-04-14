However, a group of researchers say HDL may also play an important role in brain health by lowing the risk of Alzheimer’s disease.

There is also the “good cholesterol,” HDL (high-density lipoproteins), which protects you by carrying cholesterol to your liver for disposal.

There is the so-called “bad cholesterol,” LDL (low-density lipoproteins), which can increase your risk for clogged arteries, heart attack, and stroke when you have too much of it.

Most of the time people hear about cholesterol within the context of preventing cardiovascular disease.

Dr. Hussein Yassine, an associate professor of medicine and neurology at the Keck School of Medicine of USC, and his team recruited 180 healthy adults aged 60 and over, with an average age just under 77, for their study .

In order to count and measure the size of HDL participles in the study participants’ blood plasma and cerebrospinal fluid, they used a technique called ion mobility.

In addition, out of the larger group, 141 people also took part in a battery of cognitive tests.

The team then analyzed the results.

“Individuals with greater levels of small HDL particles in the brain did better on cognitive tests and had less amyloid plaques,” said Yassine.

This effect existed regardless of their age, educational level, sex, or whether they were carriers of the APOE4 gene, which has been previously linked to a higher risk for Alzheimer’s disease.

The link was even stronger in those people with no cognitive impairment, although the effect was less once people had developed cognitive impairment, Yassine told Healthline.

A higher number of small HDL particles was also associated with higher levels of a peptide called amyloid-beta 42.

Amyloid-beta 42 can contribute to Alzheimer’s disease when it folds improperly, allowing it to adhere to brain cells and create plaques.

According to Dr. Paul E. Schulz, a neurologist with UTHealth Houston and Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center, these plaques increase in number over time and another protein, called tau protein, also begins to be deposited.

Eventually, inflammation occurs, probably as a reaction to the amyloid plaques and tau protein deposition.

Over time, the brain cells slowly die, Schulz explained.

This leads to the symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease , including memory loss, poor judgment, and mood and personality changes, finally culminating in the person being unable to recognize or interact with other people.

However, when amyloid-beta 42 is circulating within the brain and spinal fluid it can reduce the risk for the disease, according to the study authors.

Yassine said their study was significant because it was the first time the measurement of small HDL particles in the brain had been linked to improved cognitive function.

He believes these particles may be involved in clearing out the peptides that form amyloid plaques.