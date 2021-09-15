Share on Pinterest According to a new study, if you’re looking to heat things up in your romantic relationship, a little sun can go a long way. Maskot/Getty Images A new study shows that exposure to sunlight enhances romantic passion in humans.

Getting sunlight with your partner can boost your passion and help ease your mind during these troubled times.

There are also many ways to boost passion away from the sun with your partner. If you’re looking to heat things up in the bedroom, a little sun can go a long way. According to Israeli researchers at Tel Aviv University, exposure to ultraviolet radiation from sunlight enhances romantic passion. “The sun or UV exposure, and I’m talking about very mild exposure – I’m not talking about getting redness – so very soft exposure, is enhancing the sexual system and some aspects of romantic passion in humans via the skin,” Carmit Levy, PhD, professor of human molecular genetics biochemistry at Tel Aviv University, told Healthline. Levy explained that two skin systems in the body respond to UV exposure: One produces pigment to protect the skin from the next UV exposure, and another is called the DNA repair system. When UV rays hit the skin, the rays induce DNA damage in the cells of the skin. The DNA repair system, which comes into action milliseconds after exposure to UV rays, begins to fix the DNA damage. “We found that the DNA damage system that is recognizing the damage and starts fixing it is also activating the endocrine sexuality system,” said Levy. Her study involved exposing 32 college students to 20 minutes of UVB phototherapy. The participants’ blood was drawn before the exposure and after. They also filled out questionnaires on their behaviors of romantic passion and aggression. After sun exposure, both men and women exhibited a rise in romantic passion. Males also noted an increase in levels of aggression. “It was amazing to see that in both men and women, we saw enhancement of the sexuality hormone systems, not the actual hormones, but the systems of sexuality, as well as metabolism and immune system,” Levy said. She hopes that her research will open the door to better treatments for conditions related to sex hormones and those affected by the endocrine system. “Maybe phototherapy can be used to solve these aspects. More research needs to be done for sure, [but] it’s opened the idea and mind toward [that] direction,” said Levy.

The connection between sun, mood, and passion Jess O’Reilly, PhD, host of the Sex with Dr. Jess podcast, says a wealth of research suggesting that spending time outdoors is positively correlated with overall health — from mental health to memory to cardiovascular wellness. “It follows that if your mood is boosted, the positive benefits can spill over to your relationship and sex life. When you’re in a good mood, you’re more likely to feel confident and communicate clearly, and you’re better equipped to deal with stress and conflict — all of which are good for the relationship and sexual connection,” O’Reilly told Healthline. When your mood is elevated, you’re more likely to feel comfortable in your skin and connected to your body, enhancing presence and pleasure, she added. “When you’re feeling good (mentally and physically due to time spent in nature or another positive experience), you’re more likely to be open to new ideas — in and out of the bedroom,” said O’Reilly. Sarah Rattray, PhD, couples psychologist and founder of Couples Communication Institute, agreed. “If you and your partner go outside in the sun together, and especially if what you’re doing together is enjoyable and relaxing, the sun and the activities together will likely enhance your relaxation, well-being, and likely your sexual passion as well,” she told Healthline.

Why now is the time to enhance intimacy While enhancing intimacy with your partner is always good, doing so during these times when the collective world is focused on so much worry could also help ease your mind. “Sex can be a source of stress relief for many people. As the body becomes awash in feel-good chemicals during arousal and orgasm, it can offer a sense of escape from the mundane (and the general stressors of life),” said O’Reilly. Rattray says intimacy is part of a positive feedback loop. “In order to feel close, intimate, and perhaps sexual with your partner, the more relaxed and at ease you feel, the more likely you are to feel intimate,” she said. “And the more close and intimate you are, the more your body will release hormones related to relaxation, well-being, and more safety and closeness.” Slowing down your body and your mind eases worry and opens you up to more connection with your partner, Rattray added. However, O’Reilly adds that for some people, sex is a source of stress, so it’s not a panacea. “It can be helpful to talk about how stress and sex are connected for you and your partner,” she said.