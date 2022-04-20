Share on Pinterest Experts say many teen users aren’t aware of the additional substances being added to illegal drugs. Taya Iv/500px/Getty Images

Researchers say the number of teen drug overdoses in the United States rose significantly in the past two years despite overall drug use remaining stable.

They say the main reason for the hike is the increasing practice of lacing illegal drugs with fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid.

Experts say most teen users aren’t aware they are consuming a drug that contains additives such as fentanyl.

America’s mean streets are getting deadlier for many adolescents.

In the past two years, deaths of people ages 14 to 18 caused by drug overdoses have risen dramatically, according to new research .

Researchers report that drug use among this age group in the United States has remained relatively stable since 2010. However, they say the number of drug overdose deaths among adolescents jumped from 518 in 2010 to 954 in 2020 and 1,146 in 2021.

A study from Ontario, Canada, found results along similar lines. It reported that as opioid mortality there increased five-fold from 2003 to 2020, the age demographic shifted downward. The rates now peak at people in their mid-30s.

Contrary to what one might think, though, the recent hike in the United States is not really a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Researchers say the deaths are actually happening because illicit street drugs are increasingly and clandestinely laced with fentanyl, a synthetic opioid typically used to treat people with chronic severe pain or severe pain following surgery.

Fentanyl is similar to morphine, but it can be 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine.

Most of the time, the young users don’t even know they are consuming this drug. Most of them think they are purchasing legitimate prescription medications, researchers reported.

Since 2015, black-market fentanyl has been increasingly added to these counterfeit pills that resemble opioids, benzodiazepines, and other prescription drugs, said Joseph Friedman, Ph.D., an author of the new study and a medical student at the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California Los Angeles.

“We have seen an unprecedented increase in deaths in this age group,” Friedman told Healthline. “By and large, teens just don’t know that these are fake pills.”