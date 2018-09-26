Researchers say the evidence is mounting that a consistent exercise routine can help you stave off dementia.

There is no cure yet and no vaccine.

But new methods for staving off dementia and Alzheimer’s are continuing to emerge.



Exercise has been identified as one way in which the disease might be delayed or lessened.

And, while its effectiveness hasn’t yet been proven, the evidence is beginning to accumulate.



The latest comes from a study that found patients with a rare inherited, early-onset form of the disease who exercised for at least 2.5 hours a week had better cognitive performance and fewer signs of Alzheimer’s than those who didn’t.



That study, published Tuesday, suggests that the benefits from exercise seen in Alzheimer’s patients might hold for even those who are at the highest risk of developing the disease.



That supports suggestions from past studies that exercise has beneficial effects, including slowing the rate of cognitive decline in healthy people as well as those at risk of dementia and those who already have it.

Some studies have even found exercise may be tied to a reduced risk of developing Alzheimer’s.



But a lot of questions remain unsettled, including whether there may be other factors — better diet, more social lifestyle, etc. — that people who exercise more might have and which might be bigger reasons for the benefits.



“We do see a separation between those who exercise and those who don’t, but a lot of the studies are observational so far,” Laura D. Baker, PhD, a geriatric medicine professor at the Wake Forest School of Medicine in North Carolina who has studied the relationship between exercise and cognitive impairment, told Healthline.

“It begs the question, is there something else going on or is it exercise itself?”



Baker, who wasn’t involved in the latest study, said she’s conducting clinical trials to try to look into questions like that.



For now, she said the scientific consensus that has been emerging points to aerobic exercise as the most effective type of physical activity and that it makes the most difference for those who are already at higher risk due to factors such as aging, cognitive impairment, and genetics.



But more studies might change that picture.



“It’s not to say that exercise doesn’t help those who are younger. It’s just that we don’t have tools right now to know whether it’s helping,” Baker said.



She added that other types of exercise may have benefits, too. But the mechanisms of aerobic exercise — in which heart rate and breathing is elevated for an extended period — seem to line up with benefits.

