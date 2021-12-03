Share on Pinterest Researchers say eating meals at night can affect blood sugar levels. Eclipse Images/Getty Images

Researchers say eating at night can disrupt blood sugar levels and increase the risk of type 2 diabetes.

Previous studies have shown that having meals in the evening can cause weight gain and increase the risk of cardiovascular disease.

Experts say people who work night or overnight shifts should try to eat meals at as close to “normal” times as possible.

They add that what you eat is also important, so making healthy food choices is essential.

Eating at night, out of sync with your body’s natural circadian rhythms, could put you at risk for diabetes, according to researchers from Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston.

That in itself isn’t new.

Previous studies have shown that nighttime eating can cause people to make poorer food choices and cause weight gain, leading to higher risks of diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

But the Brigham and Women’s study looked specifically at how eating throughout the evening affected blood sugar levels versus eating during the day.

In the study, researchers put 19 healthy young people in an environment intended to imitate night shift work

While all the study participants “worked” overnight, only those who ate their meals through the night shift saw increased blood glucose intolerance and decreased pancreatic beta-cell function — both of which are potential precursors to type 2 diabetes.

The participants who stayed on a daytime eating schedule saw none of these adverse changes, despite being up all night, researchers reported.

Previous studies have linked night shift work to increased risk of cancer, heart arrhythmia, and even miscarriage.

“These results indicate that meal timing was primarily responsible for the reported effects on glucose tolerance and beta-cell function, possibly due to the misalignment of central and peripheral ‘clocks’ throughout the body,” Frank A.J.L. Scheer, PhD, a co-corresponding author and a neuroscientist in sleep medicine at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, said in a press release.

“While the central circadian ‘clock’ was still on Boston time, the endogenous circadian glucose rhythms suggest that some peripheral ‘clocks,’ as perhaps those in the liver, had dramatically shifted to a time zone in Asia,” Scheer continued.