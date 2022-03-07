Share on Pinterest Scientists are studying how the brain forms memories. Sweenshots & Shaymone/Stocksy United

Our brains experience the world continuously, but memories are formed in pieces called events.

Scientists have discovered specific brain cells that help identify new events and aid in future recall.

These findings could open novel avenues of research into memory disorder and disease.

You suddenly find yourself in a new environment. The neurons in your hippocampus start firing faster.

We know this because there are depth electrodes implanted in your brain. You return to somewhere familiar, and your neuron activity slows back down.

When asked later about what you remember from this experience, what can you tell us?

Well, nothing, because you’re a rodent. Sorry.

Depth electrodes are needlelike wires that can measure activity deep within the brain as opposed to just along the surface.

Memory experiments using depth electrodes are usually performed on animals, often rodents.

That’s what makes a new study published in the journal Nature Neuroscience so unusual. It includes depth electrode recordings from human beings.

In this research, recordings were taken from individual neurons in participants’ brains as they watched film clips and formed new memories. The results help scientists better understand not only how memories are formed but also how they’re later recalled.

Jennifer Bramen, PhD, a senior research scientist at the Pacific Neuroscience Institute at Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, California, told Healthline that this type of research is rare with human participants.

“This is a well-done study using the best possible technique to answer this question, and it is also a special study because these participants are both rare and in demand,” Bramen said.

So the study is unique, but what exactly did they do? And what does it tell us?